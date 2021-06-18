Feel The Culture & Love at Gladys & Joseph’s Ghanaian Wedding

Connect with us

Whenever the conversation of weddings come up, you’ve got to give it up for Africans!  Understanding the depth and beauty of weddings, we sure go all the way to celebrate this special feat – as it should be! Today, we’re going all the way to Ghana to enjoy some rich culture and pure display of love.

Sweethearts, Gladys and Joseph took their love to a whole new phase when they tied the knot. First doing it the traditional way, they had an all so beautiful traditional Ghanaian engagement where both families joined their children and as a result, became one family themselves. After this, the love birds took it to the altar and said their “I do”. Gladys was a true Ghanaian princess as she looked fabulous all true and her prince charming was certainly not caught slacking either. The vibes, fun and all-round energy were kept at 100% all through. You’ll certainly be watching with a satisfied grin from start to finish.

Enjoy the wedding video below:

 

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings

 

 

 

 

 

 

