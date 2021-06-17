A Bridal Party Love Story! Destiny & Kingsley’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Today, Destiny and Kingsley have us ruminating on how unpredictable, yet so utterly fulfilling and beautiful love can be. With love, you never really know. One minute, you’re not interested in seeing someone, before you know it, they’re all you seem to care about. It is one of the many reasons why we love love!

Destiny met Kingsley at a mutual friend’s wedding where she was the maid of honour and he, the best man. Their first meeting was not exactly a pleasant one. As Destiny shared, she was in fact, displeased with him. Well, this would definitely not be the end of the story as the gentleman in our love tale decided to step up his game. Of course, it worked! That’s why we’re here absolutely drooling over their all so gorgeous pre-wedding photos and taking in all the sweet chemistry that the lovers share.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below:

How We Met

By the Bride, Destiny

We met at our mutual friend’s wedding. I was the maid of honour and he was the best man. We had heard about each other way before the wedding because it was rumoured that we were all supposed to learn some dance moves that never happened.

So we met on the wedding morning. When I met him I was a bit pissed at him. He hadn’t managed the groomsmen well enough to get them ready for all the pre-arranged shots the photographer was meant to take. Hence I had an attitude.

I didn’t pay him any attention all through the day. I was even too busy to care. As the day went by, I noticed he was very concerned about how busy I was trying to ensure everything went smoothly. I hadn’t eaten and he was too concerned.

He took out time to get food and drinks for me and made me sit down to eat. Insisted on doing whatever needed to be done with me irrespective of the fact that his friends were chilling at another corner. By the end of the day, we were at a better place than we started. 😅

Even the game of truth or dare at the end of the busy day became an opportunity for him to target pairing up with me for any and everything hahaha. That ended swiftly as I left for Lagos pretty early and didn’t say goodbyes or even exchange numbers.

I don’t know how he got my numbers, but he did and kept calling my phone for months. He even enlisted the help of our newly wedded friends, who intervened and finally got me to start taking his calls.

I’m happy I did. Our friendship blossomed and now I can boldly say that it was worth the wait… He’s all I’ve wanted in a man.

