Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 385

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 79

Style

You'll Love This Vibrant Ankara Collection by Ugandan Brand VerylDesigns

Style

Duro Olowu Collaborates with Speciale for its First-Ever Menswear Collection

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tiwa Savage, Mihlali Ndamase, Dénola Grey & More

Style

Check Out The 7 Chic Looks You Can Copy From Temi Adigun

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

These Cultural Extravaganza LEWKS At the Movie Premiere of “Àyìnlá” Deserve A Standing Ovation

Style

Check Out Kanayo O. Kanayo in this "Odogwu" Collection by Yomi Casual

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Flooraa K Edition

Style

It's All About Vacation Fashion this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 149

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 385

Published

5 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#AsoEbiBella @poshesteb
Dress @khavhia_woman
MakeUp @debbysez
Gele @bjgele
Photography @jameswynerphotography

@thakkb
Dress by @khavhia_woman
Makeup by @beatsbysmallz_

Outfit @bella_byairlahills
Makeup @kim_beautystudio

@_racheal.a
Gele @georgesnip
Outfit: @desilelagos

@o.oluwanishola @teejayifejika @akilahchanae

@esther_biade

Bella: @arike_olo
Dress @rhymatclothiers
Makeup: @makedabeautyhub

Makeup and gele @titibellz_mua

@kie_kie__ Dress: @accostcollection
Makeup: @atikemakeovers
Gele: @abydouz_gele

@ebuka Outfit: @deco_d29

@mimionalaja
Asoebi: @ayabacouture
Makeup: @artistrybylisaa

Makeup – @kim_beautystudio
Dress – @bandoraonline
Photography – @mydadsboss

Bella: @makeupbyashabee
Outfit: @somobysomo

@chinonsoarubayi
Dress @tubo__
Photography @iamsmazzi
Makeup @_mirellebeauty

@mislola_1
Dress @cedarplanet_clothing
Photography @momodumedia
Makeup @genoverabeauty

Bella: @veestore
Dress: @wakaddy_official
Makeup: @ariyike_mua

@andreagiaccaglia Makeup: @heavenessencebeauty
Styled: @dami_oke
Designer @mariebabs
Photography : @tobi.olajolo

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak

Belle @glambyabebi
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @josey_iv
Photography @hayoor

@chiomagoodhair
Dress – @house_of_dova

@realmercyaigbe
Outfit: @ceolumineeofficial

@etimeffiong
Styled by @olodeandthread

Dress @zemphanie
Bella @ms_amethyst

Bride @gbemiyosoye
Fabric & outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Photography @sabiegal

 

Kids!

Photography: @officialphreak

#AsoEbiBella

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?

Dr. Folasade Alli: Are you Smiling your Way Through a Heart Attack?

Dennis Isong: Is it Better to Rent a Property or Buy it?

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php