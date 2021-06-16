Connect with us

Weddings

"It was the Easiest Yes of My Life"- Rumbie & Takura's Garden Proposal + Love Story

Weddings

Love Beyond Borders! Mando & Kenneth's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

First Look at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding | #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021

Events Scoop Weddings

#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: All the #AsoEbiBella Guests at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Time to Relax and Enjoy all Your Favourite Features This Week!

Weddings

From Teen Crush to Forever Love! Ebube & Bon's Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

It's #UntilForeverIDo! Catch all The Feels at Iseoluwa & Dolapo's Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Colour, Beauty & Love Reigned Supreme This Week

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 384

Weddings

Tolu & Seun's Love Story Started at a Friend's Eid Kabir House Party

Weddings

“It was the Easiest Yes of My Life”- Rumbie & Takura’s Garden Proposal + Love Story

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We should unanimously make a decision now to add church conferences to the long list of places to find your soulmate!  😅 Not long ago, we featured love birds, Debbie and Mo and you can already guess the connection. Yes – they also met at a church conference. Now, thanks to another church conference, Rumbie and Takura are engaged. 🤭

Rumbie met Takura on a beautiful day at a church conference in Sydney, Australia where a friendly conversation ensued. This wasn’t exactly the meet-cute that we would have imagined as it seemingly yielded nothing at the time. But then, time and love happen to all men and when the two reunited, love went straight into the action. Two years after that auspicious first meet at church, Takura took the knee and asked the love of his life, to be in his life forever!  Of course, the reason why we’re here giving you this sweet tale of love is that the gorgeous Zimbabwean princess said yes!

The lovers’ picnic turned surprise proposal has us swooning with excitement and we’re absolutely loving every bit of the photos. Enjoy it all below, including Rumbie’s beautiful account of their love story.

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Rumbie

I and Takura met back in 2019 at a church conference in Sydney, Australia. We exchanged a few words during that time but nothing came out of that. Then somehow in October 2020, we began talking again and really getting to know each other. It grew into something more but due to the pandemic, we didn’t see each other until December 2020. We fell in love and it was just smooth running from then. He proposed to me on the 7th of May and it was the easiest yes of my life.

For more #BNBling Moments, beautiful love stories, and wedding features,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride-to-be: @rumbiee.m
Groom-to-be: @takura.don
Planner: @unforgettableproposals
Photography: @dearm320

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?

Dr. Folasade Alli: Are you Smiling your Way Through a Heart Attack?

Dennis Isong: Is it Better to Rent a Property or Buy it?

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php