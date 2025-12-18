BN Book Excerpt: Beautiful One by Julia Chinenyenwa Uchedigwe

Once upon a time, before memory and before names, a young maiden wandered through the quiet places of her own heart. She did not yet know she was a diamond, soft with innocence, yet forged with a hidden strength that only life’s fire could reveal.

She only felt the ache of something missing, a whisper of destiny calling her home. In her loneliness, she heard the first drumbeat. It echoed like an ancient song carried by her ancestors, reminding her that every journey begins in the dark, in the longing to belong, to be seen, to be held. This was her awakening, the moment her soul cracked open so light could enter.

As she walked the path, beauty itself came to greet her. She learned that she was not merely a woman; she was beloved, a daughter of the Earth-Mother, protected, guided and chosen by divine providence. With every step, she remembered more of who she truly was.

Love soon found her, not as a fairy-tale prince at first, but as a mirror. Through devotion, forgiveness, and the quiet mending of her own heart, she discovered that the real healer lived within her. Every song, every dance, every burst of joy became a breadcrumb leading her back to her sovereign self.

And then, as destiny always intended, union arrived, with the Beloved within, the part of her that had never left, never forgotten, never stopped yearning for reunion.

From this place of wholeness, she rose as muse, creator, queen, and alchemist. She learned to dance with life, to rotate with the seasons, to transform as the Earth transforms. She learned that joy is sacred, movement is prayer, and beauty is the fire that births everything new.

Before the fairytale romance, there is the inner romance. Before the union with another, there is the union with yourself.

