Connect with us

Scoop Sports

21-Year-Old Kanyinsola Ajayi Beats World Champion to Win 100m at 2026 Prefontaine Classic

Arts Scoop

Mr Macaroni Is Heading to the London Stage as Lord Fairfax in 55 Days

Scoop Sports

Coco Gauff Makes History at Wimbledon as Youngest Woman to Reach All Four Major Semi-Finals

Scoop Sports

Egypt Exit the FIFA World Cup With Heads Held High After Argentina Thriller

Inspired Scoop

Nigeria's Three Young STEM Stars Win Gold at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad in Rome

Scoop Sports

Ugo Ugochukwu Makes FIA Formula 3 History With Record-Breaking Silverstone Victory

Beauty Beauty Look Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Pairs a Sculptural Corset With Bold Gold Jewellery in New Look

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Doctor Dr Dorcas Akanbi Graduates With a 4.90 CGPA & Delivers Valedictory Speech in Russian

Scoop Sports

Naomi Osaka Defeats World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to Reach First Wimbledon Quarterfinal

Inspired Scoop

Meet the 3 Brilliant Young Nigerians Representing the Country at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome

Scoop

21-Year-Old Kanyinsola Ajayi Beats World Champion to Win 100m at 2026 Prefontaine Classic

Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi won the men’s 100m at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, clocking 9.84 seconds to defeat reigning world champion Oblique Seville on his Diamond League debut.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigerian track and field athlete Kanyinsola Ajayi walking on the athletics track after his race victory.

Auburn University sprint prodigy Kanyinsola Ajayi reflects on his historic 100m victory over world champion Oblique Seville. Photo Credit: Kanyinsola Ajayi/Instagram

Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi stunned the athletics world on Saturday 4 July 2026, winning the men’s 100m at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The 21-year-old collegiate breakout star clocked a blistering 9.84 seconds to defeat reigning world champion Oblique Seville, who took second place in 9.89 seconds. Former world champion Christian Coleman finished third in 9.95 seconds, just ahead of Kenneth Bednarek in 9.96 seconds.

The result came on Ajayi’s Diamond League debut, and his winning time of 9.84 seconds is second only to Seville’s season-best 9.82 seconds among the pair this year. Ajayi’s winning time also equalled the Nigerian record of 9.84 seconds that he first set in May at the NCAA East Regional Championships, when he eclipsed Olusoji Fasuba’s long-standing national record of 9.85 seconds that had stood since the Doha Grand Prix in 2006.

Kanyinsola Ajayi dipping at the finish line to win the men's 100m race ahead of Oblique Seville and Christian Coleman.

Kanyinsola Ajayi crosses the finish line in first place with a time of 9.84 seconds at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. Photo Credit: Kanyinsola Ajayi/Instagram

Despite Seville making the better start from the blocks, Ajayi powered past the Jamaican during the acceleration phase, taking the lead outright at the 30-metre mark and never looking back. Speaking after his landmark win on the global stage, Ajayi said: “I feel good, I’ve been consistent. That was part of my goal—to stay on top of it all, stay consistent, come out here and do what I have to do and just execute my race.”

The 21-year-old, who hails from Ikorodu and attends Auburn University in the United States, has had a remarkable season. He won the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships over 60 metres and the 100 metres at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships, becoming the second Nigerian to win the NCAA 100m title after Divine Oduduru in 2018. The Prefontaine Classic victory is simply the latest statement in what is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for Nigerian sprinting.

Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi smiling and flexing his arms in celebration on the running track at Hayward Field.

Kanyinsola Ajayi celebrates equalling his 9.84-second national record after winning the men’s 100m at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic. Photo Credit: Kanyinsola Ajayi/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php