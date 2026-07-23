Meet Kanyinsola Ajayi, the 21-Year-Old Nigerian Sprinter Breaking Records Around the World

If you have been keeping an eye on track and field lately, one name keeps popping up at the top of race charts and headline banners: Kanyinsola Ajayi. The 21-year-old Nigerian sprinter has moved from local school tracks in Lagos straight into the global spotlight, clocking times that put him among the world’s fastest men.

Here is everything you need to know about the young star, his humble beginnings, and the historic run he is currently having.

Who Is Kanyinsola Ajayi?

Born on 14 September 2004, Kanyinsola Ajayi grew up in Ikorodu, Lagos State. His athletic spark became clear early on when he dominated the 2021 Maltina School Games, sweeping victories in both sprint events. Shortly after, he posted a 10.26-second finish at the AFN All-Comers meet at Yabatech Sports Centre.

His performance earned him a spot representing Nigeria at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. By 2023, he solidified his reputation as a major junior talent, taking gold in both the 100 metres and the 4×100-metre relay at the African U20 Athletics Championships in Ndola, Zambia.

The Auburn Era and College Dominance

In 2024, Ajayi moved to the United States to join Auburn University’s track and field program. The transition yielded quick success:

National Champion and Olympian (2024): He won his first Nigerian National 100m title at the Olympic Trials in June 2024 and went on to reach the 100m semi-finals at the Paris Olympics.

Breakthrough on the World Stage (2025): At the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, he ran 9.88 seconds in the heats to reach the 100m final. He became the first Nigerian male sprinter to reach a World Championship 100m final since Olusoji Fasuba in 2007.

Record-Equalling Indoor Campaign (2026): Ajayi tied the collegiate 60-metre record by running 6.45 seconds to win both the SEC Indoor Championship and the 2026 NCAA Indoor title.

Shattering Records and Defeating World Champions

Ajayi’s outdoor campaign raised the bar even further: