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Meet Kanyinsola Ajayi, the 21-Year-Old Nigerian Sprinter Breaking Records Around the World

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Meet Kanyinsola Ajayi, the 21-Year-Old Nigerian Sprinter Breaking Records Around the World

From dominating Lagos school tracks to breaking Olusoji Fasuba’s 20-year national record in 9.84 seconds, 21-year-old Auburn sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi is redefining Nigerian athletics on the world stage.
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Kanyinsola Ajayi competing for Team Nigeria in green athletics kit at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after running 9.88 seconds.

Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi in official national team kit after storming to a 9.88 personal best in the 100m heat at the World Championships in Tokyo. Photo Credit: Kanyinsola Ajayi/Instagram 

If you have been keeping an eye on track and field lately, one name keeps popping up at the top of race charts and headline banners: Kanyinsola Ajayi. The 21-year-old Nigerian sprinter has moved from local school tracks in Lagos straight into the global spotlight, clocking times that put him among the world’s fastest men.

Here is everything you need to know about the young star, his humble beginnings, and the historic run he is currently having.

Who Is Kanyinsola Ajayi?

Born on 14 September 2004, Kanyinsola Ajayi grew up in Ikorodu, Lagos State. His athletic spark became clear early on when he dominated the 2021 Maltina School Games, sweeping victories in both sprint events. Shortly after, he posted a 10.26-second finish at the AFN All-Comers meet at Yabatech Sports Centre.

His performance earned him a spot representing Nigeria at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. By 2023, he solidified his reputation as a major junior talent, taking gold in both the 100 metres and the 4×100-metre relay at the African U20 Athletics Championships in Ndola, Zambia.

Kanyinsola Ajayi in Auburn track uniform holding his NCAA Indoor Championship trophy after equalling the collegiate 60m record of 6.45 seconds.

Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi displaying his gold medal and NCAA indoor trophy following his national victory in the 60m event. Photo Credit: Kanyinsola Ajayi/Instagram 

The Auburn Era and College Dominance

In 2024, Ajayi moved to the United States to join Auburn University’s track and field program. The transition yielded quick success:

  • National Champion and Olympian (2024): He won his first Nigerian National 100m title at the Olympic Trials in June 2024 and went on to reach the 100m semi-finals at the Paris Olympics.

  • Breakthrough on the World Stage (2025): At the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, he ran 9.88 seconds in the heats to reach the 100m final. He became the first Nigerian male sprinter to reach a World Championship 100m final since Olusoji Fasuba in 2007.

  • Record-Equalling Indoor Campaign (2026): Ajayi tied the collegiate 60-metre record by running 6.45 seconds to win both the SEC Indoor Championship and the 2026 NCAA Indoor title.

Kanyinsola Ajayi wearing his All-American medal and holding the NCAA championship trophy after running a 9.72-second 100m victory.

Auburn University sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi posing with his NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship trophy after winning the 100m title in 9.72 seconds. Photo Credit: Kanyinsola Ajayi/Instagram 

Shattering Records and Defeating World Champions

Ajayi’s outdoor campaign raised the bar even further:

  • Breaking Olusoji Fasuba’s Record: At the NCAA East Regional in Lexington, Kentucky, Ajayi ran 9.84 seconds. The mark eclipsed Olusoji Fasuba’s 9.85-second national record that had stood since 2006.

  • NCAA Outdoor Title: He claimed the 2026 NCAA 100m title with a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds (+2.2 m/s), becoming the second Nigerian to win the event after Divine Oduduru in 2018.

  • Diamond League Victories: On his Diamond League debut at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, Ajayi defeated world champion Oblique Seville and Christian Coleman, winning in 9.84 seconds. He followed that up weeks later by winning the London Diamond League 100m in 9.84 seconds.

Kanyinsola Ajayi on the track in a purple Adidas kit after setting a new Nigerian national 100m record of 9.84 seconds at the Diamond League.

Kanyinsola Ajayi celebrating on the track after winning the London Diamond League 100m race and shattering the Nigerian national record. Photo Credit: Kanyinsola Ajayi/Instagram 

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