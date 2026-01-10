Abigail Took a Break From Social Media and Came Back to Love Waiting in Her DM!

Every stormy cloud has a silver lining at the end of the day. As much as the COVID-19 era was quite daunting, love never failed to show up in the lives of those meant to be, regardless of the circumstance.

The ray of light that shone in Abigail’s case was an Instagram message from Ezekiel. At the time, she had taken a break from social media, but weeks later, she responded. That moment marked the beginning of their beautiful connection. They started talking, and not long after, they met in person. Gradually, she warmed up to him. Well, no doubt about this, as he was undeniably loving! Now their incredible love story has graduated into a forever deal. The lovebirds tied the knot in an enchanting outdoor white wedding and a vibrant Yoruba traditional wedding, both in Vaughan, ON, Canada. Abigail made a truly stunning bride, graceful in her lovely dresses and of course, Ezeikel proudly stood by her side, dapper and super stylish. The way they look at each other in these beautiful wedding photos has us swooning so hard, we are just as swept up in this whirlwind of sweet romance as they are. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Abigail:

We met during the COVID period, at a time when the world was quiet, and everyone was finding new ways to connect. One day, my now-husband saw my Instagram profile pop up on a friend’s phone and felt prompted to reach out. He sent me a DM, not knowing I wouldn’t see it until weeks later, as I had taken a break from social media. When I eventually replied, our conversations began immediately and effortlessly. From the very first day, we spent hours talking, getting to know each other and building a connection through long conversations. When we finally met in person, the chemistry didn’t feel instant, but he remained thoughtful and intentional. He invited me over and cooked rice and stew with tiny beef, and somewhere between the good food and his kindness, my heart warmed toward him. After two months of talking consistently, he asked me to be his girlfriend, surprising me with a huge teddy bear. He was gentle, caring, and incredibly sweet, and we quickly grew fond of each other. Their bond deepened as they spent more time together, rooted in friendship, understanding, and love. In November 2023, he proposed, and we both committed to a lifetime of choosing each other, loving and understanding one another, and keeping God at the centre of our marriage. What started as a missed message during a global lockdown became a beautiful love story that we continue to cherish every day.

Abigail and Ezeikel also had a vibrant Yoruba traditional wedding. Here’s how it went 😍

Credit

Planner: @oruka.events

Videography: @grakeshots

Photography: @papousphotography

Makeup: @tianahbeaute

Hair: @remyhairline

Accessories: @r3labels

Groom’s Agbada: @pegz_official_

Mc: @reneythemc

Decor: @peachwoodevents

Tableware Rentals: @bliss_eventrentals

Couch: @parasevent_rentals

Floor Wrap & Seating Chart: @floorwraps360

Stationery Printing: @shopjrnl

Place Cards | Letters | Souvenirs: @abigail_ise

Gele: @gelemaster_gm

Bridesmaid dresses: @dinmacole

Groom’s Suit: @dejiandkola

Groomsmen’s Agbada: @_tailoredtim

DJ: @dj_havil

Drummer: @double_jjd

Live Strings (Violin & Cello): @enchanted.strings

AV: @empire_djs

Photobooth: @sweetministo

Dry ice: @sparkkling.life

Catering: @madeskitchenfood

Cake: @cakesbymavis

Small Chops: @yembolcateringservices

Dessert Table: @blissfulbiteslivecatering

Venue: @ascottparc