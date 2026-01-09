What’s Better Than One Wedding? Two! Watch Victoria & Emmanuel’s Double Celebration of Love

Today is all about Victoria and Emmanuel’s sweet love! They recently tied the knot, sealing their union in a beautiful white wedding and a Yoruba traditional wedding.

The day was indeed a grand one. It all began with the lovebirds getting ready with their squads. Seeing Victoria’s dreamy robe alone, we could already tell they were going to serve so much radiant style, and truly, they delivered flawlessly! Then the first look came. In his crisp white tuxedo, Emmanuel turned around and witnessed the beauty Victoria brought along with her enchanting lace dress. Together, they shared heartwarming vows and officially became husband and wife!

Onto the next: the Yoruba traditional wedding. Emmanuel danced into the hall in his glittery blue-golden agbada and performed the ‘Dobale’ rites, showing respect to the bride’s family. Then Victoria came in wearing her own matching dazzling dress and performed her own Yoruba bridal rites. Once the Igbeyawo practices were complete, the couple changed into two other magnificent outfits. Each one just as radiant as the last, not one single miss! They danced the night away with friends and family who continued to spray them with dollars endlessly, and we must say it was a lovely way to step into forever. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings