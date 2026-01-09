Connect with us

Stun in the Magic of Pearls on Your Big Day With This Bridal Look

Pearls are timeless pieces of elegance, and they continue to remain so through generations of high fashion. Now, imagine how much this luxurious item can transform your wedding look into something completely extraordinary.

Hers Uganda saw the vision beforehand and crafted this breathtaking sleeveless dress, adorned completely with stunning white pearls from the plunging neckline down to the hem. For that dash of versatility, a voluminous train frames the skirt beautifully. In general, this dress is a gorgeous vision of bold glamour. The curly messy-bun hairdo by Mbajja Sean adds a romantic touch to the look, and with this glowy, pretty makeup by Glam by Keith, the whole ensemble came alive perfectly. This look will light you up like a Hollywood star! Better still, make you the most beautiful bride on your very special day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle @ketra_mutoni
Photography @daville_256
Dress @hers_uganda
Makeup @glam_bykeith
Hair @mbajja_sean

