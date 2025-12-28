It all Began at a Pool Party, Now Naa & Quayci are #EquallyYorked Forever!

Love has a way of finding you anywhere, even when you least expect it. What are the odds that you step out for a random pool party and end up meeting the love of your life? Well, today, Naa and Quayci tell us all about it, because that’s exactly how their beautiful love story began.

One spontaneous moment turned into a meaningful connection, and before they knew it, love had found its way right to them. It was the fact that she had arrived confidently without a swimsuit for a ‘pool hangout’ that really intrigued Quayci, and if you ask us, we are just as intrigued. From that moment onwards, they became friends, creating fun memories and inside jokes. As time went on, they built a deep bond, and now they are saying yes to forever. How amazing! Their stunning pre-wedding photos beautifully showcase their elegance, fabulous style and sweet love. Each radiant frame has us swooning hard, and we honestly can’t get enough. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Quayci:

We met at Erata Hotel during what was supposed to be a simple hangout with friends. Everyone came ready for the pool except Beatrice, who showed up with no swimsuit and all the confidence in the world. Something about her caught my eye immediately, even though I had no idea she would one day be my wife. We spent the next year as friends, getting to know each other in the most natural way. One afternoon, after a quick visit to the library, she stepped out of my car and accidentally fell into a gutter. No injuries, just shock and laughter. It became one of our favourite memories, and we still tease each other about it because she quite literally fell for me. As time went on, the friendship grew, the conversations deepened, and everything just felt easy. Choosing each other was the simplest, most beautiful decision. Today, we are here. Grateful, excited and ready to build a lifetime together.

Credit

Bride: @ganyobi_naaaku

Groom: @mr_quayci

Hairstylist: @hairlegance_by_mich

Makeup: @bellablade_

Black Dress: @shikabridals

Coordination: @winnexperience_events

Engagement decor: @likenevents_gh

Photography: @captureville