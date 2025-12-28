Connect with us

BN Bling Weddings

It all Began at a Pool Party, Now Naa & Quayci are #EquallyYorked Forever!

BN Bling Weddings

From Social Media to the Aisle: Valerie & Ray Are on to Happily Ever After!

BN Bling Weddings

Gbenga Knew Romoke Was Going to Be His Wife Immediately He Heard Her Sing!

BN Bling Weddings

Naomi & Dickson Found Love After Meeting at a Wedding! #DNinLove

BN Bling Weddings

Ruth Friend-Zoned Chijioke, But Fate Knew “Soulmate” Would Make a Better Title!

BN Bling Weddings

A Love Written in the Stars! Chisom & Kesandu Said Yes to Forever in Houston

BN Bling Weddings

Abisola & Emmanuel Met at a Business Event in Nairobi — Now, Forever is the Deal!

BN Bling Weddings

7 Years Ago, Olamide & Ayokunnumi Exhanged Greetings, Now They’d be Exchanging Vows!

BN Bling Weddings

A Mutual Friend Did the Matchmaking and It Led to Awawu & Ibrahim’s Fairytale!

BN Bling Weddings

A Relative Played Cupid and It Led Chisom & Kenechi to a Sweet Proposal in Paris!

BN Bling

It all Began at a Pool Party, Now Naa & Quayci are #EquallyYorked Forever!

Avatar photo

Published

46 minutes ago

 on

Love has a way of finding you anywhere, even when you least expect it. What are the odds that you step out for a random pool party and end up meeting the love of your life? Well, today, Naa and Quayci tell us all about it, because that’s exactly how their beautiful love story began.

One spontaneous moment turned into a meaningful connection, and before they knew it, love had found its way right to them. It was the fact that she had arrived confidently without a swimsuit for a ‘pool hangout’ that really intrigued Quayci, and if you ask us, we are just as intrigued. From that moment onwards, they became friends, creating fun memories and inside jokes. As time went on, they built a deep bond, and now they are saying yes to forever. How amazing! Their stunning pre-wedding photos beautifully showcase their elegance, fabulous style and sweet love. Each radiant frame has us swooning hard, and we honestly can’t get enough. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Quayci:

We met at Erata Hotel during what was supposed to be a simple hangout with friends. Everyone came ready for the pool except Beatrice, who showed up with no swimsuit and all the confidence in the world. Something about her caught my eye immediately, even though I had no idea she would one day be my wife. We spent the next year as friends, getting to know each other in the most natural way. One afternoon, after a quick visit to the library, she stepped out of my car and accidentally fell into a gutter. No injuries, just shock and laughter. It became one of our favourite memories, and we still tease each other about it because she quite literally fell for me. As time went on, the friendship grew, the conversations deepened, and everything just felt easy. Choosing each other was the simplest, most beautiful decision. Today, we are here. Grateful, excited and ready to build a lifetime together.

Credit

Bride: @ganyobi_naaaku
Groom: @mr_quayci
Hairstylist: @hairlegance_by_mich
Makeup: @bellablade_
Black Dress: @shikabridals
Coordination: @winnexperience_events
Engagement decor: @likenevents_gh
Photography: @captureville

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php