Chinonso & Cross’ Wedding Was a Beautiful Overflow of Love, Culture, and Sweetness

There’s a tingling sensation that love leaves on the heart, and you can tell Chinonso and Cross  feel it deeply. The former BBNaija star found his soulmate and chose the forever route, sealing their love in the most beautiful way.

The couple tied the knot in a vibrant Igbo traditional wedding, and we’re still basking in all the joy. They first stepped out in stunning isi agu outfits, proudly paying homage to their Igbo roots. Afterwards, they switched things up in radiant purple and lilac ensembles, serving us double doses of elegance and style.

From Cross’s energetic morning prep with his squad to the heartfelt prayers from his mum, and Chinonso’s graceful wine-carrying moment, their wedding was a beautiful overflow of love, culture, and sweetness — one we can happily relive over and over again. 😍

Check out the exciting highlights below:

