Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be! This Igba Nkwu Bridal Inspo Is a Christmas Gift You’ll Love

Beauty Look Weddings

Sparkle all Through Your Trad Wedding in This Gorgeous Inspo Served By Nelly Mbonu

Beauty Look Weddings

Honour Your Rich Edo Traditional Roots With This Breathtaking Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Pretty in Purple! This Yoruba Bridal Look Will Have You Dazzling On Your Big Day

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring Your Fairytale Wedding to Life With This Stunning 2-in-1 Wedding Dress

Beauty Look Weddings

Seeking Pristine Bridal Charm on Your Big Day? This Beauty Look Might Be the Answer

Beauty Look Weddings

Embrace Your Unique Bridal Style With This Lovely Edo Beauty Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring Glitter and Floral Magic to Your Wedding Reception With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Sparkle in Vibrant Colours on Your Northern Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be! Uriel is Serving a Dazzling Inspo For Your Big Day Slay

Beauty Look

Igbo Brides-to-be! This Igba Nkwu Bridal Inspo Is a Christmas Gift You’ll Love

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Cha cha cha… Umunna clock it! 💃🏽 Where are all our stylish Igbo brides-to-be at? First of all,  Merry Christmas!  Today, we’re stepping into our Santa era and granting your Christmas wish: the perfect bridal inspo to help you stand out beautifully.

We know your Igba Nkwu is a very important ceremony, and for your very first appearance, you need a look that doesn’t just grab attention but sets the tone for all the stunning looks to come. To achieve this effortlessly, Concordia Atelier delivers a seamless blend of culture and style with this gorgeous ensemble.

From the classic isi agu fabric to the illusion corset and elegant draping, this look is designed to have you strutting confidently… just like the queen you are.  To elevate things even further, Style Conic styled this sleek updo, adding a beautiful cultural touch with gently placed coral beads. And the makeup? Absolute perfection. Sunshine Makeup Artistry finished the look with a flawless nude glam that ties everything together effortlessly. There you have it… our Christmas gift to you, dear bride-to-be. Would you rock this look for your Igba Nkwu? 😍

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credits

Makeup @sunshine_makeup_artistry
Outfit @concordia.atelier
Hairstylist @style_conic
Beads & Accessories @elladearbeautyworld
Videography @gafferudoh

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php