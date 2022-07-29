BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

***

The Big Birthday Bash – July Edition

July babies, friends and family and party enthusiasts… are you even ready?

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, Oniru Rd, Victoria island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or DM/Call/WhatsApp 08072910758

Friday Special Silent Disco + After Party

This Friday, it’s about to be another experience with you. Don’t miss it.

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698

Showtyme Friday with Iyanya

Are you ready for this one? Party with Showtyme and Iyanya this Friday. A regular ticket goes for 10K (buy 1 regular ticket and get 1 free), while a VIP ticket goes for 500k.

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07033676338

Soft Life

This intimate party is for you, come have fun with friends, network and chill. Networking with quality minds, bottomless, drinks, chops, pizza, ice-cream and popcorn.

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: No 1 Eddie Eleje Street, Oba Amusa Estate, Agungi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Very Single Lagosians Games Night

Dear single Lagosians, singles games night is happening again. Featuring group and board games and Speed dating etc.

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Sea Lounge Lagos, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07067593825

Zero Shakara Party 5.0

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: SHORES V.I, 01 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Vendease Games Night

Join Vendease at their games nights across Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan for a time of fun, food, and of course, games.

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Lagos, Abuja and Ibaban.

RSVP: HERE

BmF Summer Party

Party with BmF this weekend. There will be good vibes, good music, fan games and activities.

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Funplex Garden (Park and Rides), Shangisha, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

My Big Fat Pop-Up Shop

Online thrift store and pop up network My Big Fat Pop-Up Shop is back this summer with another sip and shop! In partnership with The Observatory Lagos, you’re invited to a concept store style pop up featuring a wide selection of Nigerian owned and Nigerian made brands – from menswear, womenswear, jewellery, skincare, lifestyle etc. Get your coins together.

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: The Observatory Lagos, 15 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night (A Stage Play)

1000 Stories Productions and Terra Kulture bring to you a smashing new play, “Games Night.”

Date: Saturday, July 30 – Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Partyrider Beach Games Evening

Partyrider x Star Radlar x Desperados x Wave beach is bringing to you the littest beach games evening, Partyrider 2.0! You don’t want to miss out on this amazing experience.

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

BudXLagos FIFA Kick-Off Concert

Join Davido, Tiwa Savage, 2 Baba, Reekado Banks, Joeboy, Teni, Mayorkun, and a host of others as Budweiser calls all football lovers in Nigeria to gather and celebrate as we usher in the World Cup season in style. The concert is a celebration of the biggest Football platform in the world, the FIFA World Cup Tournament, which is happening in Qatar this year.

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery & Brunch

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Food Shack, 32 Ologun Agbaje St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Abula Festival

This weekend be a part of the biggest food festival in Ibadan. Abula Festival is here to give you memories and not just calories. Wake your taste bud, we are doing the irregular Ibadan!

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Trans-Amusement Park, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Film Screening and Book Launch of “Japa”

Come see Jane Efagwu’s new documentary, Japa, which profiles the growing trend of emigration and immigration in the Nigerian society, and be the first to preview her new book, The Nigerian Dreamers, which is a collection of stories that give a front-row seat to the experience of being Nigerian. Let’s watch a film, read a book, talk and take pictures!

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 20 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Roving Heights Abuja Bookstore Opening

Roving Heights is introducing its biggest store yet! A place where you get all that exhilarating bookstore experience and goodness you love.

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Shop T1, 3rd Floor, City Center Mall, Gimbiya Street, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: 08028287089

Beach Camping

Hey Backpackers, get ready for a fun-filled camping. Camp highlights, serene, calm and clean environment, light refreshment, bonfire, swimming, lots of activities/games and networking. Campers are expected to bring their own food, drinks and tents. Tent rental attracts an extra fee of N5,000. Fee is N6,000.

Date: Saturday, July 30 – Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Venue: Timeless Beach Resort, Okun- Ajah, Okun-Ajah, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 07089264727

Old School Themed Party

Songs, games and everything entertainment from the late 80’s to the early 2000’s. Celebrating and bringing back the old groove in a new dimension

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Hilton Park & Gardens, Ndola Crescent Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Brunch At The Beach With Filmmakers

It’s finally here and it’s going to be lit! The best part? Your faves are going to be there starting. From Timini Egbuson, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, Chelsea Eze Aka, Imonieroh Novo and many more.

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698

Let’s Bowl Tournament

Put your bowling skills to the ultimate test and compete for first place and the title of lords of the bowling alley 2022. A team consists of five members, and the winning team receives 50k. Bring your friends or team up and let the best team win.

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Rufus and Bee, Okunde Bluewaters scheme Twinwaters Lagos, off Remi Olowude St, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: 07041216300

DOTTi The Deity @The Truth Village

Join Dotti The Deity as he expresses his musical truth and introduces songs and sides of him never seen or heard before. It promises to be a night of amazing performances you definitely don’t want to miss.

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Truth Village, 112, Akerele Road, Off Shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Sunday Vibe with 2Baba

Happening live with 2Baba this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Vibe Lagos, 16b Akin Olugbade street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09134444716

Paint by the Sea

Who wants to showcase their Picasso skills this weekend? There’ll be a painting with a seaside view with an art instructor and drinks in hand. Expect a scavenger hunt, games, live music and a great time of networking. Entry is N10,000 for early bird and N12,000 at the door.

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Waves by Lekki Leisure, Adekunle Animashaun Drive, Marwa, Off Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08071408201

Mainland Block Party – Owo Faaji

Mainland Block Party, is here again. This month’s theme is ‘Owo Faaji’. This July edition will be another wavy affair featuring top DJs, hypemen, promising acts and stars. They will deliver solid performances that would have the crowd on their feet all night.

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Venue: Lagos, Mainland.

RSVP: HERE

Any Given Sunday

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888 or 08154907555

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, August 1, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099