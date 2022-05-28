All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s White Wedding

Nollywood sweetheart, Ini Dima-Okojie and her beau Abasi Ene-Obong‘s white wedding took place today, Saturday, May 28, in Lagos. Nigerian A-listers in the entertainment industry attended the couple’s white wedding including Tomike Adeoye, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, Kate Henshaw and more.

Check out the first photos and videos of the bride and groom here.

Check out all our fave looks from the wedding!

Tomike Adeoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Sharon Ooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Egwurube💄🎀💋 (@sharonooja)

Nonso Bassey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonso Bassey (@nonsobassey)

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (@ihuomalindaejiofor)

Akah Nnani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nnani Akah (@akahnnani)

Jemima Osunde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi)

Kate Henshaw, Omawumi and Waje

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omawumi (@omawonder)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waje (@officialwaje)

Lilian Afegbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Kemen Ekerette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekemini Ekerette (@kemenfitness)

Bisola Aiyeola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Noble Igwe and Chioma Otisi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe)

Mimi Onalaja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

Kiki Omeili

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Omeili (@kikiomeili)

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheOrangeNerd (@theorangenerd)

Layole Oyatogun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layole Oyatogun (@layoleoyatogun)

Meg Otanwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Otanwa (@megotanwa)

Osas Ighodaro