All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's White Wedding

Here’s the Official Schedule for the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Mainland Block Party Is Ready To Take You To Mars

Purit Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador for its 30 Years Anniversary

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Kohler Unveils its Matte Black Collection and Vive Faucet Design at the recently held Bold Event

Infinix Note 12 gave Guests a VIP Experience as it Launched on a Luxury Yacht

Inside the Launch of the New Harpic Sachet Pack & the Open Defecation Free Campaign by Harpic

ICYMI: Progress won the Nigerian Idol Season 7 + Bigi's Refreshing Moments of Sponsorship

Hennessy Revitalised the Festac Park 23 Basketball Court - Here's how the 'In The Paint' Initiative in partnership with OsaSeven went down

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nollywood sweetheart, Ini Dima-Okojie and her beau Abasi Ene-Obong‘s white wedding took place today, Saturday, May 28, in Lagos. Nigerian A-listers in the entertainment industry attended the couple’s white wedding including Tomike Adeoye, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, Kate Henshaw and more.

Check out the first photos and videos of the bride and groom here.

Check out all our fave looks from the wedding!

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Sharon Ooja

Nonso Bassey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nonso Bassey (@nonsobassey)

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Akah Nnani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnani Akah (@akahnnani)

Jemima Osunde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Kate Henshaw, Omawumi and Waje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by omawumi (@omawonder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waje (@officialwaje)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Kemen Ekerette

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ekemini Ekerette (@kemenfitness)

Bisola Aiyeola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Noble Igwe and Chioma Otisi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe)

Mimi Onalaja

Kiki Omeili

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiki Omeili (@kikiomeili)

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheOrangeNerd (@theorangenerd)

Layole Oyatogun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layole Oyatogun (@layoleoyatogun)

Meg Otanwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meg Otanwa (@megotanwa)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

