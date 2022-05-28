Events
All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s White Wedding
Nollywood sweetheart, Ini Dima-Okojie and her beau Abasi Ene-Obong‘s white wedding took place today, Saturday, May 28, in Lagos. Nigerian A-listers in the entertainment industry attended the couple’s white wedding including Tomike Adeoye, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, Kate Henshaw and more.
Check out the first photos and videos of the bride and groom here.
Check out all our fave looks from the wedding!
Tomike Adeoye
Sharon Ooja
Nonso Bassey
Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman
Akah Nnani
Jemima Osunde
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Kate Henshaw, Omawumi and Waje
Lilian Afegbai
Kemen Ekerette
Bisola Aiyeola
Noble Igwe and Chioma Otisi
Mimi Onalaja
Kiki Omeili
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Layole Oyatogun
Meg Otanwa
Osas Ighodaro
