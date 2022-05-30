It’s A Double Academic Celebration for Helen Paul & Her Hubby Femi Bamisile

Helen Paul and her husband, Femi Bamisile, are celebrating two academic victories.

Helen Paul is now a professor and the HOD of the Arts, Music, and Entertainment department at Heart International University in the United States, while her husband holds a Doctor of Law degree.

On Monday, May 30, the actress and comedian took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her induction. “Congratulations to us my love. Such a great honor for both of us. You graduated as a Doctor of law and I was promoted too. Professor Helen Paul, now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment. Heart International University USA. Thank you for all the sleepless nights. Thank you for sacrificing for us,” she captioned one of her posts.

She got her PhD in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos in 2019, and she has been doing postdoctoral study in the US since 2020.

Congratulations Helen Paul and Femi Bamisile.