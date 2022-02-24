Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners, Rewards with Cash Gifts and other Prizes

Connect with us

L-R: Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi; National Volume Champion, Mr. Kenneth Maduakor (Ken Maduakor Group Limited); Chairman, NB Plc, Chief(Dr.) Kolawole Jamodu; Best National Transporter, Mr. Andre Bresler(MDS Logistics Limited) and Sales Director, NB Plc, Mr. Uche Unigwe during the 2021 Nigerian Breweries Distributor Awards in Abuja.

Nigerian Breweries, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, recently celebrated and rewarded 374 trade partners and 7 transporters at its annual Distributor Awards, held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Hosted by star comedians, Okey Bakassi and Helen Paul, the glamorous award ceremony saw Ken Maduakor Group emerge as the National Volume Champion and best distributor in 2021 ahead of Chrisemua and Sons Nigeria and J. Ogungbola & Sons as first-runner up and second runner-up, respectively. MDX Logistics was crowned as the best transporter for the year 2021.

Delivering his keynote address earlier at the ceremony with the theme” Courage to Deliver Value, Sustainably”, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, stated that the event was organized to honour and felicitate with partners for being excellent business partners in 2021.

This event is not only about having fun but also about recognizing our trade partners who have worked so hard. Today is not about Nigerian Breweries. It is all about our partners of whom we are very proud. We had a fantastic year in 2021, and I am sure we will continue to succeed. 2022 is looking very bright. Today is about celebrating and recognizing our great partners”, Essaadi said

In his welcome address, Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries, Uche Unigwe, expressed deep appreciation to the trade partners and transporters for what he described as their significant contribution to Nigerian Breweries’ success, especially in 2021. He promised that the company would continue to explore ways of strengthening the ongoing relationship with its trade partners.

Speaking shortly after receiving the honour, the National Volume Champion, Ken Maduakor, Chairman/CEO of Ken Maduakor Group, commended Nigerian Breweries for providing significant support to trade partners in good or tough times.

Maduakor noted that despite the difficult operating environment over the last two years, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Nigerian Breweries has remained unwavering in ensuring that the trade partners and their businesses continue to thrive and prosper. In his words ;

I am glad for what Nigerian Breweries Plc has done to get me to where I am today. It is such a huge honour to be recognized for playing a part in improved business growth for the company. They should keep producing great brands and keep encouraging feedback from their customers. I pray the company will continue to grow and progress,” he added.

Some of the gifts received by the partners include cash prizes running into millions of naira, plaques, trophies, new Mitsubishi vans, LG Smart TV, cartons of its products in large quantities, among others. The list of other awardees in different categories includes MaGulf Global Enterprises, Domaco & Bros Agency Nigeria, Nathan Ofoma Sons.

