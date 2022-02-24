Life Continental Beer shows Commitment to Youth Development with its “Hope for Imo” Empowerment Initiative​

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Life Continental Beer has increased its market penetration within the South-east region of Nigeria through its partnership with the Imo State government to empower 2,700 youths at the just-concluded Hope for Imo Valentine Concert.

At the Concert, the historic Heroes Square arena was a beehive of activities as Life Continental Beer gave consumers scintillating end-to-end experiences with live performances by Phyno, Perruzi, DJ Neptune, Kcee, Chinenye Udoma and Flavour N’nabania.

Over the years, the Beer brand has been at the vanguard of brands empowering Small and Medium-size Businesses (SMBs) and seeking the progress of business owners in Igboland through well thought out empowerment initiatives. One of the brand’s initiatives currently making waves in the East is the Life Progress Booster. This innovative approach which was designed to support business initiatives, is also a timely celebration  of the essential Igbo spirit of productiveness , perseverance, craftsmanship, enterprise and passion in the world of business. The initiative has been described by many as a reinforcement of the heritage embedded in the Life Continental Lager Beer, its essence, connection and affinity with South Easterners and their culture.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, 

“We are the Progress Beer Brand of the South-East and this partnership with the government of Imo State has given us another opportunity to bond with progressive minds of Igbo extraction in Nigeria. Also, this concert has given us more leeway to ensure that the youths get to explore the brand at various consumer touch points. We believe in the strength and capacity of the people of the South-East to thrive in industry; but more importantly, we also believe that progress can only be achieved with support. That was why the Progress Booster initiative was specifically created for the South-Easterners. Through the years, Life Continental Beer has focused on empowering its consumers, and we are committed to continuing to contribute our quota towards the progress of their businesses.”

She also noted that Life Continental Beer is also committed to empowering youths in the area of capacity building and more access to finance, to grow and expand their businesses.

In a swift response to the entrepreneurship drive of Life Continental Beer, some beneficiaries appreciated the beer brand for its commitment to inspiring and actively supporting youths to succeed in their business ventures.

According to Chinedu Eze,

Life Continental Beer has proven to us that it is a brand of Progress. Currently, I am studying Business Administration at Imo State University; this empowerment initiative will allow my business to flourish. Recently, I have been nursing the thought of shutting it down due to low capital. However, all that has changed with this timely intervention from Life Beer”.

Also, Chinenyen Nwabueze, a fashion designer and a student of Finance, lauded the empowerment initiative. She stated that

“this is not an ordinary empowerment forum, it is a life-changing experience. I would not have believed that a Beer brand could be helping businesses to succeed. This capacity-building drive has shown that the society can progress when private companies collaborate with the government to support the youth population. I want to appreciate Life Beer for its acts of generosity through the empowerment initiative”.

