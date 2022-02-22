Connect with us

Alexis Galleries partnered with The Down Syndrome Foundation & Lipton Ice Tea to host the 8th Edition of FATE

On Saturday, Feb 19th, Alexis Galleries in partnership with The Down Syndrome Foundation, made a bold statement to support the arts culture in Nigeria. Refreshed by Lipton Ice Tea, the eighth edition of FATE showcased the work of 5 emerging artists who tapped into their creative depth and delivered works that probe and address individual space, vulnerability, social and political commentary, and resilience.

 

Following the successful launch which had art enthusiasts from all over the world in attendance, subsequent shows will open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm till March 5th, 2022.
See photos from the event #FATExLiptonIceTea

