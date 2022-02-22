Connect with us

Ciroc O'Clock; The Love and Amapiano Edition was Lit! Thanks to A Bar Called Paper

Adebola Williams, Grace-Charis Bassey Effah, Bolanle Olukanni, Yousef support this Edition of the Royal Daisy

Moments from Dolidol International Group's Visit to Mouka; Its Newest Acquisition

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List

Folashade Balogun Showcases AfroContinental Inspired Clothing as her Brand House of Sota Celebrates Black History and Lifestyle

Cîroc teamed up with Uncle Waffles for the Ultimate Love and Amapiano Party

Hypo Toilet Cleaner storms Ikeja City Mall with a Flash Mob and a Special Performance by Johnny Drille on Valentines Day

New Dimensions to Fashion: Get the Scoop on the Nook International Fashion Show held in Portharcourt

Moët & Chandon partnered with Restaurants across Nigeria to give Lovers a Special Valentine Celebration

Alexis Galleries is excited to announce the 8th Edition of FATE Art Exhibition refreshed by Lipton Ice Tea | February 19th

A Bar Called Paper in partnership with Ciroc Premium Vodka kicked off the year’s social activities with Ciroc O’Clock; The Love and Amapiano Edition.

Set in Abuja and helmed by world-class South African DJs Uncle Waffles and DJ Voodoo, it was a night of pulsing beats, amazing photos. A visual feast!

Celebrating the season of love after a scintillating and packed Christmas schedule.

 

It’s already looking like an amazing year ahead with social networking and cultural influences planned.

“As always have a wonderful year ahead from all of us at Paper.” – A Bar Called Paper

css.php