Ciroc O’Clock; The Love and Amapiano Edition was Lit! Thanks to A Bar Called Paper

A Bar Called Paper in partnership with Ciroc Premium Vodka kicked off the year’s social activities with Ciroc O’Clock; The Love and Amapiano Edition.

Set in Abuja and helmed by world-class South African DJs Uncle Waffles and DJ Voodoo, it was a night of pulsing beats, amazing photos. A visual feast!

Celebrating the season of love after a scintillating and packed Christmas schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABarCalledPaper (@abarcalledpaper)

It’s already looking like an amazing year ahead with social networking and cultural influences planned.

“As always have a wonderful year ahead from all of us at Paper.” – A Bar Called Paper

More Photos

Sponsored Content