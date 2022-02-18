Alexis Galleries is excited to announce the 8th Edition of FATE Art Exhibition refreshed by Lipton Ice Tea | February 19th

Alexis Galleries is pleased to present the eighth edition of FATE, an annual exhibition of works that are created by artists who spend three weeks in residence at the gallery. The aim of the program is to identify, nurture, mentor, promote and equip emerging artists with space, atmosphere and information that fosters newness, deviation and critical inquiry into conventional ideas.

In this edition, five artists- Gbemileke Adekunle, Ikechukwu Ezeigwe, Mayowa Esan, Peter Agbadu and Uzoma Chinedu – working with oil and acrylic have been invited to tap into their creative depth and present the audience with works that probe and addresses individual space, vulnerability, social and political commentary and resilience.

The gallery will also be adopting Down syndrome as a Non-Governmental organization to give back to the society.

The show opens on February 19th, 2022 at 1:00 pm, then daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm till March 5th, 2022 and is proudly refreshed by Lipton Ice Tea.

Sponsored Content