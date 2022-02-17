Banky W and Adesua’s Show-Stopping #TheBAADExperience Had It All!

The #BAADExperience, the Valentine’s Day edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless featuring celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, was nothing short of breathtaking. Lovers, fans and guests in attendance were treated to a one-of-a-kind, rollercoaster experience of the real-life BAAD love story told through music, drama, and dance.

The BAAD Experience was held at the Landmark Center, Oniru, Lagos on February 13th, 2022. It was a part musical, part concert production headlined by the celebrity couple Banky and Adesua.

The Buckwyld Media/EME/BAAD media production showcased the stage skill and dexterity of the multi-talented couple as they thrilled attendees with riveting drama scenes and electrifying musical and dance performances that chronicled the life journey and love story of the two superstar thespians.

The show was written by Banky W and Adesua and co-directed by Kenneth Uphoho and Efe Omorogbe. Award-winning music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, directed the music while the scintillating live music for the show was provided by The Bandhits. The choreography was by Boss DNMT, Mike Igbelabo and Bunmi Olunloyo, while Mai Atafo provided the fabulous costumes and styling for Banky W and Adesua.

To add more spice and zest to the BAAD experience hosted by Andre Blaze, superstar friends M.I, Waje, Timi Dakolo, and Skales thrilled the audience at intervals. In classic BnB tradition, the opening segment parades rising stars to look out for: Maytronomy, Dayyo, Syemca, and Eleesha. From Timi Dakolo’s soulful renditions to M.I and Waje’s classic hip-hop and R&B duet, “One Naira“, attendees enjoyed a wide variety of premium entertainment. Austine Onuoha, Jemima Osunde, and Bunmi Olunloyo gave solid performances in their supporting roles as friends of Banky W and Adesua.

Also, the people who came were excited to see Adesua perform her first live show of “So Natural,” as well as other songs from her upcoming EP.

The BAAD Experience set the right tone and mood for Valentine’s celebration. It will be a night to remember for many who attended.

Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless is an event property of Buckwyld Media and is the nation’s most consistent, fully scripted production that features the deft use of props, elaborate costumes, audio-visual content, special effects, and a large support cast to deliver an exhilarating concert experience. The concert has been headlined by some of the biggest stars in the music industry like 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Falz, Flavour, and M.I as well as Sauti Sol in Nairobi (2016).

See more photos below: