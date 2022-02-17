Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

We're Looking Forward to the Film Adaptation of Tọlá Okogwu's "Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Has Kim Learned Her Lesson? Find Out in Episode 6 of "Third Avenue"

BN TV Movies & TV

Bisola Aiyeola chats with Eve Bankong, Yinka Ogun & Titi Kuti about Breakups in Friendship on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mayowa Mula Releases "The Little Things" Short Film Starring Himself & Simi Drey

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Jeremiah Ekuman sits #WithChude to Share His Grass to Grace Story

BN TV Movies & TV

See the First Teaser for the Second Season of “Bridgerton”

BN TV Movies & TV

Are the Officers Ready to Show Love? Watch this Special Episode of "Visa on Arrival"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's A Wrap! Niyi Akinmolayan’s Crime Drama "The Man For The Job" Completes Filming

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

26 Nollywood Movies Everyone Should Watch This Valentine's Day on Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix’s First African Reality Show "Young, Famous & African" Set to Debut in March 2022 | See Teaser

Movies & TV

We’re Looking Forward to the Film Adaptation of Tọlá Okogwu’s “Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun”

Published

51 mins ago

 on

According to Deadline, Will Smith‘s Westbrook Studios and David Oyelowo‘s Yoruba Saxon have teamed up with Netflix to bring Tọlá Okogwu‘s yet-to-be-released book, “Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun,” to the streaming screen.

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun” is a yet-to-be-released novel by Tolá Okogwu, a British-Nigerian novelist, journalist, and hair care educator best known for her book “Daddy Do My Hair.” This book is about a British-Nigerian girl named Onyeka, who discovers that her Afro hair is endowed with psychokinetic power. As she learns more about who she is, she comes across a threat to her new magical community.

The book is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom and the United States in June.

Ola Shokunbi, who writes on the ABC series “The Fix,” has already been tapped to write the screenplay.

Oyelowo, Smith, Westbrook Studios’ Heather Washington, and Jone Mone, the company’s co-president, are producing the project. Jessica Oyelowo and Heather Washington, the company’s co-president, are executive producers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David O (@davidoyelowo)

No release date or cast has been announced as of yet, but we do know that the film will be a feature-length production. Looking forward to seeing how this story plays out and hoping it will feature some Nigerian cast and some locations in Nigeria.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Tari Taylaur: The Role Nigeria’s Elite Should Play in Politics

Love and Dating in Dubai | by Mayowa Adegoke

BN Hot Topic: How Much is Too Much For A Meal?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of My Grandmother
css.php