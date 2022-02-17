BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***Tropical Thursday

You already know how they do! This Tropical Thursday is extra special for you, so don’t miss it!

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542

Soca Thursday

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueTiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.
RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Masked Naughty Party 

This party is for the matured minds – the party of your dreams. Dress to kill with a touch of red.

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 9 PM
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 08158441386 or 09077251573

Building a Brand that will Attract the Right Customers 

Join Bumpa this Friday to talk about all things business branding with Victor Fatanmi who is an expert brand strategist. You won’t want to miss this webinar.

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
RSVP: HERE

The Big Kid Party 

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Pearl Event Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Date: Friday, February 18 & Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueThe Truth Village, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Chill and Vibes

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542

Weekend with Breather.ng

This weekend’s schedule is specially dedicated to everyone that loves all things love, beauty, decor, psychology or simply want to have a good time and network with amazing people.

Date: Friday, February 18 – Sunday, February  20, 2022.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience

Get ready for the ultimate Veuve Clicquot day in the sun, featuring an exciting polo match, picnicking, and champagne-sipping at the International Lagos Polo Tournament. This event showcases both fashion and the exhilarating sport of polo, guaranteeing guests an afternoon of stylish opulence with Veuve Clicquot champagne in hand. The dress code is Bloom in the Sun.

Date: Saturday, February 19 – Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Lagos Polo Club, 1 Polo Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Paint • Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
VenueTranscorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE

Games Night

Happy Orange has invited you to its first games night for the year. There will be lots of games, food, drinks, music and an opportunity to meet other fun people. Would you love to attend? Make your reservations now before it’s soldout.

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Future Awards Africa 16th Edition

The Future Awards Africa, dubbed “most important awards for outstanding young Africans”, dedicated to celebrating phenomenal young Africans between ages 18 and 31 who have made commendable achievements in the preceding year, is holding this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Federal Palace, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

National Margarita Day

Lagos Margarita Fest is inviting you to its National Margarita Day. The margarita (triple sec, tequila, and lime juice) was created in Mexico in 1938 and is commonly considered the official cocktail of good times

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Time: 6 pm.
Venue: Crossroads Restaurant, Eko Hotels & Suites.
RSVP: 08160238440

