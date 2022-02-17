Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.
Scroll through to see.
To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.
Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!
***Tropical Thursday
You already know how they do! This Tropical Thursday is extra special for you, so don’t miss it!
Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542
Soca Thursday
Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.
RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]
Masked Naughty Party
This party is for the matured minds – the party of your dreams. Dress to kill with a touch of red.
Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 9 PM
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 08158441386 or 09077251573
Building a Brand that will Attract the Right Customers
Join Bumpa this Friday to talk about all things business branding with Victor Fatanmi who is an expert brand strategist. You won’t want to miss this webinar.
Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
RSVP: HERE
The Big Kid Party
Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Pearl Event Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy
Date: Friday, February 18 & Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Truth Village, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Chill and Vibes
Date: Friday, February 18, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542
Weekend with Breather.ng
This weekend’s schedule is specially dedicated to everyone that loves all things love, beauty, decor, psychology or simply want to have a good time and network with amazing people.
Date: Friday, February 18 – Sunday, February 20, 2022.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE
Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience
Get ready for the ultimate Veuve Clicquot day in the sun, featuring an exciting polo match, picnicking, and champagne-sipping at the International Lagos Polo Tournament. This event showcases both fashion and the exhilarating sport of polo, guaranteeing guests an afternoon of stylish opulence with Veuve Clicquot champagne in hand. The dress code is Bloom in the Sun.
Date: Saturday, February 19 – Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Lagos Polo Club, 1 Polo Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Paint • Sip•Create
Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE
Games Night
Happy Orange has invited you to its first games night for the year. There will be lots of games, food, drinks, music and an opportunity to meet other fun people. Would you love to attend? Make your reservations now before it’s soldout.
Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Future Awards Africa 16th Edition
The Future Awards Africa, dubbed “most important awards for outstanding young Africans”, dedicated to celebrating phenomenal young Africans between ages 18 and 31 who have made commendable achievements in the preceding year, is holding this Sunday.
Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Federal Palace, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.
National Margarita Day
Lagos Margarita Fest is inviting you to its National Margarita Day. The margarita (triple sec, tequila, and lime juice) was created in Mexico in 1938 and is commonly considered the official cocktail of good times
Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Time: 6 pm.
Venue: Crossroads Restaurant, Eko Hotels & Suites.
RSVP: 08160238440