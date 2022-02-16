South Africa Embrace (SAE) Foundation is set to hold the ‘Women Lead Forum’ in Tanzania | March 28th-29th

It is no news that women make enormous contributions to the economy. But they continue to face formidable social, economic, and political barriers. There is a need for high-level conversations and dialogues to forge a way forward and provide women with opportunities for economic empowerment.

Dr. Sindy Zemura, is one such phenomenal woman who is bringing the conversation to Africa. She is an award-winning humanitarian, social entrepreneur, and founder of The South Africa Embrace (SAE) Foundation.

In celebration of International women’s month this year, the SAE Foundation is set to host the ‘WOMEN LEAD FORUM ’in partnership with SheForum Africa, Business Woman Africa, and Impact Hub- Dar es Salaam.

This business forum will bring together women from different sectors of the economy and provide a platform for intensive dialogue on women’s socio-economic leadership, growth, and empowerment for long-term sustainability.

The event will be held on March 28-29, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. It is set to encompass various activities including an opening inner gala, panel discussions, presentations, and many more.

Tanzania is significant for its recent monumental shift into female national leadership with the recent election of Her Excellency, Madam Samia Suluhu Hassan as its president, Dr Tukia Ackson as Speaker of its national assembly as well as, substantial female representation in Tanzania’s parliament- a shift that boldly exemplifies the numerous possibilities for women on the African continent.

Registration for the ‘WOMEN LEAD FORUM’ closes on March 15th, 2022. Click here to register.

For sponsorship and enquiries send a mail to [email protected] or visit www.sae-foundation.org to learn more.

