Jeremiah Ekuman sits #WithChude to Share His Grass to Grace Story

Jeremiah Ekuman, the man who went viral for his acts of charity towards prisoners, sits #WithChude to share his story.

Speaking about the interview and what he learned from it, Chude Jideonwo wrote,

9 seconds can change your life forever and if you doubt that, ask my guest today, Jeremiah Ekumam. Many of you know him, it’s the most Cinderella’est of stories. You know, this hawker hawking water in the streets of Lagos sees these prisoners begging for anything and gives the last of his resources to them, live on the streets of Lagos and his life completely changed. Ahhh! This episode made me feel so good, made all of us feel so good on set and today we are getting an exclusive because not just Jeremiah’s here, we also have Lucky, the guy who captured those 9 seconds of goodness, and not just Lucky but the first time on TV, we have Barnabas, the guy that housed Jeremiah in a home of 12 people. Hhmmmm there is so much bad with the world, so much wrong with the world, but today these 3 guys remind us of all that is good and bright and beautiful about Nigeria and about the world, welcome to #WithChude.

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

