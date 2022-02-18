Moët & Chandon partnered with Restaurants across Nigeria to give Lovers a Special Valentine Celebration

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, one of the world’s most loved champagne brands, Moët & Chandon curated bespoke experiences at some of Nigeria’s finest restaurants in Lagos and Abuja.

Themed ‘Sparkle The Moment’, Moët & Chandon partnered with restaurants – Koi, Kaly, Zaza, Slice, OX, Vertigo, Blowfish, Noir, 4 Guys– ABUJA and Transcorp Hilton– ABUJA, to create a one of a kind Moet experience for the guests. The experience included a well-curated photo area, special set menus and of course Moet & Chandon Champagne.

Since its inception, Moët & Chandon has been bringing people together for grand occasions, moments that matter, and everything in between, solidifying its position as the champagne of choice to celebrate life’s memorable moments.

#ToastWithMoet

 

 

 

 

 

 

