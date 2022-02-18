New Dimensions to Fashion: Get the Scoop on the Nook International Fashion Show held in Portharcourt

Connect with us

Fashion and lifestyle came into play at the maiden edition of the Nook International Fashion Show which was held on February 11th, 12th and 13th 2023 at the Nook apartments in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The theme of the three (3) day multifaceted event “New dimensions to fashion” was borne out of the necessity to enhance and advance the fashion industry in this region and to also put Port Harcourt on the fashion map as a preferred fashion destination.
Fashion designers from Port Harcourt, Lagos and South Africa came with their A-game on the runway as they left guests wowed with their designs.
The Nook International Fashion Show kicked off with a pre-event hosted by the Nook apartments Port Harcourt, welcoming designers, sponsors and fashion lovers. The pre-event created a means to explore, connect and bring together principal key players in the fashion industry.
On the 11th of February 2022, the show kicked off with an opening speech by the commissioner for culture and tourism Rivers State Tonye Briggs Oniyide. Agate signature opened the runway.
The three-day fashion show featured designers like Style by nerd, Jazz effect, Doff.ng, Wilo and Thando Piliso from South Africa showing amazing collections. The show ended on a high note with a grand finale showcase by Zhalima Grazioni.
The Nook International Fashion Show is convened by Dame Ochuko Mommoh and it’s going to be an annual event.
