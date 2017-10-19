BellaNaija

Runway Highlights of Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria 2017 is over, and we’re reflecting on the highlights before they become distant memories.

From Maxivive’s ode to people with mental illnesses to Zhalima Grazioni’s gentlemanly pieces, not to mention  Steve Ray‘s show that had us at the edge of our seats, there was a lot to see at the 3-day fashion show.

Check out all the brands that showcased at #MFWN17

Believe Clothing

2107

One Tribe

Reincarn8 x Ghetto Youth

1407

Maxivive

Dudu Blaq

Zhalima Grazioni

Joe Patanga

Kai’s divo collection

Onabu Neihgjay designs

Steve Ray

Walker designs

Photo Credit: Vine Imagery | @vineimagery

