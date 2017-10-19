Runway Highlights of Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria 2017 is over, and we’re reflecting on the highlights before they become distant memories.
From Maxivive’s ode to people with mental illnesses to Zhalima Grazioni’s gentlemanly pieces, not to mention Steve Ray‘s show that had us at the edge of our seats, there was a lot to see at the 3-day fashion show.
Check out all the brands that showcased at #MFWN17
Believe Clothing
2107
One Tribe
Reincarn8 x Ghetto Youth
1407
Maxivive
Dudu Blaq
Zhalima Grazioni
Joe Patanga
Kai’s divo collection
Onabu Neihgjay designs
Steve Ray
Walker designs
Photo Credit: Vine Imagery | @vineimagery