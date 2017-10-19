BellaNaija

VR by MOBOS | 2017 Fashion Week Edit

Established womenswear brand VR by MOBOS has released its Fashion Week Edit with a new range of garments and affordable bags for all types of women.

According to the Creative Director, Mobolaji Biobaku:

We thought of celebrating fashion’s January by introducing our VR Girl who is highly narcissistic in her appearance and never afraid to score and translate fashion and style in her own notes on her own terms.

Focusing on how unforgettable and timeless style can be also how clever and playful garments by VR by MOBOS are, the fashion week editorial recognizes the stylish sense in the reality of repeating garments without being labeled boring.

Credits
Brand: VR by MOBOS | @mobosfashion.lagos
Photography: Folu Art Studio | @foluartstudio
Styling, Creative & Art Direction: TheStyleinfideL | @thestylecompanyng
Project Coordinators: Samuel | @samuelnoon, Tomiwa | @vainblackboy, Mason | @theblitheman
Stylist Intern: Olamide Rufai | @orlamideh
Makeup: Beauty by Bellamere | @beautybybellamere
Model: Funke Williams | @funke_williams

