Akin Faminu & Tosin Sho-Silva take on Wedding Fashion with a Modern Twist

Fashion bloggers Akin Faminu and Tosin Sho-Silva are changing the norm of wedding fashion with a new editorial titled Alta Moda.

The Spanish words Alta Moda translates to High Fashion– The art of luxurious and regal style, and there are not many fashion scenes that express Alta Moda as much as the wedding fashion.

Set amongst iconic and ornate interiors, the photoshoot is an ode to romance that stands the test of time, and definitely in style. The scenes depict opulence just as much as the outfits express class, and the styling emphasis is placed on timelessness.

The dresses strike the perfect balance between elegant and edgy, and the tuxedos; sharp, dapper and intricately detailed.

The vision for the editorial was to capture the beauty of fashion with a modern, romantic twist.

The photos take you on a magnificent journey in Alta Moda style with a spectacular array of wedding inspired gowns and tuxedos along the way.

Credits
Models: Akin Faminu | @akinfaminu & Tosin Sho-Silva | @tostos_
Dresses: Rose Blossom Bridal | @roseblossombridal
Makeup: Dutch signatures | @dutchsignatures
Blue suit: ILI | @iliofficial
Gold tuxedo: Makari Wears | @makaris_wears
Silver tuxedo: Society clothing | @sociietyclothing
Accessories: Jumia | @jumiafashion
Photography: Mide Wey | @mide_wey
Photography assistant: Tolu Emmy | @tolu_emmy
Art direction: Saffy | @saffysu

