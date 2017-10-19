BellaNaija

#TheMakunBrothers are Up to Something! Watch Teaser for New Reality Show

The Makun brothers (AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual) are set to launch their own reality show. The three brothers have been big players in the entertainment industry in recent years – AY breaking records with his movies & comedy shows, Lanre Makun with his show promotion and Yomi Casual is one of the biggest fashion designer in the industry.

AY shared the teaser for their forthcoming reality show on his Instagram account and wrote:

Me and my brothers @lanremakunevents and @yomicasual are taking a slightly different spin on things for your entertainment pleasure with #TheMakunBrothers reality TV show launching soon . #waitforit#comingsoon
Theme song by @davidjonesdavid

Watch the video below:

We’ll definitely be looking forward to this one!

Photo Credit: Instagram – @aycomedian

