Gabrielle Union Bares it all for The Cut Magazine’s Latest Issue

Gabrielle Union is the latest cover star for The Cut Magazine’s latest edition. The ‘Being Mary Jane’  star gets candid in her interview as she talks about her explosive, tell-all book, “We Are Going to Need More Wine” her husband, Dwayne Wade, her infertility issues and a whole lot more.

Read excerpts from her interview below:

On trying to conceive through IVF and why she decided to write about her fertility struggles: I’m in the rooms with the women and there is such a shroud of secrecy and shame, I mean, there’s back entrances, there are people who will come get you from your car with an umbrella. The idea of being found out, like going to a fertility doctor? Oh my god, the jig is up.

People are thinking, she married this young guy and her sh*t doesn’t work. Awww. Awww, and he had that baby with somebody else. Awww. Bet it really hurts. That kind of sh*t. I’d rather be the guinea pig and speak about the process to demystify it if you’re going to stick a microphone in my face, I might as well save at least a few of us if I can.

On her husband Dwayne Wade using his platform for good: I have to make sure my spouse is up front and stays up front and is well versed in everything and stays vocal and stays in a place of leadership on everything. Sports-related, not-sports-related, father-related, black-people-related, black-father-related, men-over-30-check-your-prostate-related. There’s a huge amount of pressure to influence, shape, force, control.

On how she had to fight to show a black woman on the toilet on Being Mary Jane: I know I get most of my work done on the toilet. She needs to sh*t. Because I’ve been waiting for Olivia Pope to sh*t for many seasons now. I need to see her playing Words With Friends, Candy Crush, something on the toilet. Reading Baller Alert, I dunno. But something. To show, like, the 360 degrees of real people. Shitting is so normal and so relatable. Everybody sh*ts.

Credit:
Photography: Tim Zaragoza
Styling: Thomas Christos Kikis
Producer: Biel Parklee
Hair: Larry Sims for Smooth ‘n Shine at Forward Artists
Makeup: Renny Vasquez at IMPAQ Beauty
Photography Assistant: Nigel Ho Sang, Ivory Serra. Fashion Assistant: Alexandria Rudolph.

Read Gabrielle’s full interview for The Cut

