“I wanted out” of life – Michelle Williams on Battle with Depression at Height of Destiny’s Child Fame

Michelle Williams, member of former girl group Destiny’s Child, has opened up on her battle with depression.

As a guest on CBS’ “The Talk,“ Williams revealed she was depressed and suicidal while the group toured the world. She said:

I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager (Mathew Knowles) at the time, bless his heart, he was like, “You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?” So I was like, “Oh, maybe I’m just tired”

She continued feeling the way she felt though, saying it got “to the point where (she) was suicidal and wanted out” of life.

She’d been feeling that way since she was 13, she said, and until she got to her 30s, she didn’t realize it was depression.

She said: “I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.'”

Michelle thanked the show producers after the episode aired, tweeting, “Don’t be afraid to reach out for help”.

Thank you @TheTalkCBS for being a safe place to talk about #depression #mentalhealthawareness!! Don’t be afraid to reach out for help! — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) October 18, 2017