“I wanted out” of life – Michelle Williams on Battle with Depression at Height of Destiny’s Child Fame

Michelle Williams, member of former girl group Destiny’s Child, has opened up on her battle with depression.
As a guest on CBS’ “The Talk,“ Williams revealed she was depressed and suicidal while the group toured the world. She said:
I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression.
When I disclosed it to our manager (Mathew Knowles) at the time, bless his heart, he was like, “You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?”
So I was like, “Oh, maybe I’m just tired”
She continued feeling the way she felt though, saying it got “to the point where (she) was suicidal and wanted out” of life.
She’d been feeling that way since she was 13, she said, and until she got to her 30s, she didn’t realize it was depression.
She said: “I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.'”
Michelle thanked the show producers after the episode aired, tweeting, “Don’t be afraid to reach out for help”.
Thank you @TheTalkCBS for being a safe place to talk about #depression #mentalhealthawareness!! Don’t be afraid to reach out for help!
— Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) October 18, 2017
Depression is a state of mind and physical enrichment is not an antidote. you can be very rich and still be depressed and for those of you who will play the GOD card, you can know God and still be depressed i assure you. It creeps up on you gradually and if you are not able to pin point what it is you are going through, you won’t be able to get help. In my own case, i almost dragged my husband in with me cos he felt there was something i wanted that he couldn’t provide until he got to know what it was and he dropped all he was doing at the time to help me. Even when i refuted his help. It takes time to come out of it and i don’t know if you fully recover from it but with God all things are possible!
You have the right to be depressed of course even in the midst of money and fame because of the likes of Beyonce who always take the center stage thereby covering your glory. You are there but you are not there.
You become a spectator. Kelly the second in command is next after Beyonce.. It’s normal to feel not wanted and appreciated wen you are the least noticed.
In the midst of plenty, one can still be left out.. Money and fame is not everything.
Love is. Show some love to someone not so beautiful or handsome or talented. You would save a life.