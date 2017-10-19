Fashion Police ending after more than 20 Years

Hit E! Network show “Fashion Police” will be ending its run after more than 20 years of airing on television screens.

According to People, the show will be ending with a special finale featuring never before seen footage of former host, the late comedian Joan Rivers.

Fashion Police first started airing in 1995, hosted by Joan Rivers, covering major award shows and fashion events.

After Joan died in 2014, the show got the go ahead to keep airing by executive producer and daughter of Joan, Melissa Rivers, who became a co-host in 2015.

Other hosts include Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho.

Rancic, speaking to People, said:

For the past 20 years, Fashion Police has been part of the pop culture zeitgeist and it’s definitely been a fun ride for the hosts as well as the viewers. From celebrity appearances and never-before-seen moments with the late, great Joan Rivers, the finale is going to be a show fans won’t want to miss as we all celebrate the great run the show has had. I can’t wait!

Watch a sneak peek of the finale, “Fashion Police: The Farewell“, airing November 27, below: