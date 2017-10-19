This Zimbabwean High School Choir’s rendition of Future’s “Mask Off” is Uber 🔥

Music has always been known to be a universal language and these students of Peter House High School in Marondera, Zimbabwe proved just that when they gave an awesome rendition of Future‘s hit track “Mask Off” during a rugby game.

They diverted form their normal routine to give their own version of the American act’s 2017 hit song and have now gone viral. They definitely killed it!

Watch the video below:

A high school band from Zimbabwe performed Future’s “Mask Off”…and yep, they killed it! https://t.co/YSnSnTYtLy pic.twitter.com/ibkjC2nwiR — ESSENCE (@Essence) October 18, 2017