New Music: ID Cabasa X 9ice – Weapon

Coded Tunes and Alapomeji Ancestral Records reignite the chemistry as of old times with this gospel sound from ID Cabasa and the ancestor, 9ice.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
19.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Coded Tunes and Alapomeji Ancestral Records reignite the chemistry as of old times with this gospel sound from ID Cabasa and the ancestor, 9ice.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline