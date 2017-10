Having featured Lil Kesh and Oritse Femi on his most recent singles; Garvey Records‘ afro-pop force Hans also known as Mr. Hans attacks with a new solo single titled “Jaye“.

Hans enlists the production services of Dumas to create a banging number titled “Jaye”, and the banger arrives with a very colorful music visual.

Listen & Download below:

Download

Watch the video below: