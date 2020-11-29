Style
Moda Operandi Launched A Curated Trunkshow in Collaboration With Lagos Fashion Week
Global digital fashion destination Moda Operandi launched a curated trunkshow tagged ‘The Best Of Lagos Fashion Week’ in collaboration with Lagos Fashion Week‘s access to markets arm SHF Showrooms .
The collaboration launched as part of a larger SHF Showrooms international showrooms initiative which includes Tranoi in Paris and Le New Black.
According to a statement from the brand:
Through an approach that heralds collaborations, grassroots community impact and co-creation, Lagos Fashion Week has had a hand in Shaping Africa’s Fashion Future.
Continuing in its efforts to provide African fashion businesses with access to market opportunities, Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with Style House Files announces this season’s showrooms in partnership with Moda Operandi (@modaoperandi), Tranoi (@tranoi_show), Le New Black (@lenewblack).
BLOKE (@bloke_ng), Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo_studio), Christie Brown (@christiebrowngh), and Andrea Iyamah (@andreaiyamah ) are featured in a Moda Operandi Trunkshow that launched today and runs through 1st December, 2020. Lagos Space Programme (@lagosspaceprogramme), BLOKE, Maxivive (@maxivive), Orange Culture (@orangecultureng), Nkwo (@nkwo_official) and CLAN (@clanrtw) are currently showing on Tranoi until 21st December. Other designers being featured include Lisa Folawiyo, IAMISIGO (@iamisigo ) and Emmy Kasbit (@emmykasbit) on Le New Black from Tuesday, 24th November.
SHF Showrooms help to establish connections between high-end retailers and innovative designers. They give buyers, influencers, an engaged global audience as well as key opinion leaders the opportunity to purchase African designer collections.
Moda Operandi also shared the trunkshow on their Instagram saying:
Meet our latest curated Trunkshow: The Best of @lagosfashionweekofficial, now live on Moda. “Craftsmanship is the heartbeat of African fashion” says LagosFW founder @omoyemiakerele, and with extraordinary designs from four names making waves both at home and abroad—@andreaIyamah, @bloke_ng, @lisafolawiyo_studio and @christiebrowngh—we couldn’t agree more. Shop the Trunkshow on Moda now, before it ends Tuesday, December 1
