Moda Operandi Launched A Curated Trunkshow in Collaboration With Lagos Fashion Week

Global digital fashion destination Moda Operandi launched a curated trunkshow tagged ‘The Best Of Lagos Fashion Week’ in collaboration with Lagos Fashion Week‘s access to markets arm SHF Showrooms .

The collaboration launched as part of a larger SHF Showrooms international showrooms initiative which includes Tranoi in Paris and Le New Black.

According to a statement from the brand:

Moda Operandi also shared the trunkshow on their Instagram saying:

Meet our latest curated Trunkshow: The Best of @lagosfashionweekofficial, now live on Moda. “Craftsmanship is the heartbeat of African fashion” says LagosFW founder @omoyemiakerele, and with extraordinary designs from four names making waves both at home and abroad—@andreaIyamah, @bloke_ng, @lisafolawiyo_studio and @christiebrowngh—we couldn’t agree more. Shop the Trunkshow on Moda now, before it ends Tuesday, December 1

