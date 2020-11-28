Mazelle Studios Just Created A Capsule Collection In Collaboration With Not Just Another Store Ldn

Mazelle Studios created a capsule collection in collaboration with Utter Studios’ retail vehicle Not Just Another Store Ldn.

According to a statement from the brand:

THIS IS NOT AN SS21 Introducing Mazelle Studio in collaboration with Not Just Another Store London. Unveiling a new collection in an exclusive collaboration with Not Just Another Store @notjustanotherstore_ldn

Not Just Another Store Ldn describes the collaboration as:

Mazelle Studio, founded by Nigerian designer Mariam Afolabi, is known for their nostalgic magic, considered use of local fabrics and silhouettes that warrant a second look. The collaboration with Not Just Another Store is their first London based capsule collection featuring versatile pieces guaranteed to add flavour to your wardrobe.

Credits

Photography: @stephen.tayo

Creative Direction: Mariam Afolabi

Styling: @thestyleinfidel

Makeup: @casskoncept1

Hair: @thebeautyboxlagos

Model: @rahmandamilola of @fewmodels and @vilia.victoria

Mazelle In-house team:

Temi Adewale @temi_adewale

Richard Russel

Omowunmi Rabiu

Johnny Mattired @johnny.mattired__

Lukman Sarumi @sir_rumz

Femi Oluwayemi @femioluwayemi

Check out all the looks @mazelle.studio and here.

