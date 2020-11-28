Style
Mazelle Studios Just Created A Capsule Collection In Collaboration With Not Just Another Store Ldn
Mazelle Studios created a capsule collection in collaboration with Utter Studios’ retail vehicle Not Just Another Store Ldn.
According to a statement from the brand:
THIS IS NOT AN SS21
Introducing Mazelle Studio in collaboration with Not Just Another Store London.
Unveiling a new collection in an exclusive collaboration with Not Just Another Store @notjustanotherstore_ldn
Not Just Another Store Ldn describes the collaboration as:
Mazelle Studio, founded by Nigerian designer Mariam Afolabi, is known for their nostalgic magic, considered use of local fabrics and silhouettes that warrant a second look. The collaboration with Not Just Another Store is their first London based capsule collection featuring versatile pieces guaranteed to add flavour to your wardrobe.
Credits
Photography: @stephen.tayo
Creative Direction: Mariam Afolabi
Styling: @thestyleinfidel
Makeup: @casskoncept1
Hair: @thebeautyboxlagos
Model: @rahmandamilola of @fewmodels and @vilia.victoria
Mazelle In-house team:
Temi Adewale @temi_adewale
Richard Russel
Omowunmi Rabiu
Johnny Mattired @johnny.mattired__
Lukman Sarumi @sir_rumz
Femi Oluwayemi @femioluwayemi
Check out all the looks @mazelle.studio and here.