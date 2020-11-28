Mazelle Studios Just Created A Capsule Collection In Collaboration With Not Just Another Store Ldn

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 min ago

 on

Mazelle Studios created a capsule collection in collaboration with Utter Studios’ retail vehicle Not Just Another Store Ldn.

According to a statement from the brand:

THIS IS NOT AN SS21

Introducing Mazelle Studio in collaboration with Not Just Another Store London.

Unveiling a new collection in an exclusive collaboration with Not Just Another Store @notjustanotherstore_ldn

Not Just Another Store Ldn describes the collaboration as:

Mazelle Studio, founded by Nigerian designer Mariam Afolabi, is known for their nostalgic magic, considered use of local fabrics and silhouettes that warrant a second look. The collaboration with Not Just Another Store is their first London based capsule collection featuring versatile pieces guaranteed to add flavour to your wardrobe.

Credits

Photography: @stephen.tayo
Creative Direction: Mariam Afolabi
Styling: @thestyleinfidel
Makeup: @casskoncept1
Hair: @thebeautyboxlagos
Model: @rahmandamilola of @fewmodels and @vilia.victoria

Mazelle In-house team:
Temi Adewale @temi_adewale
Richard Russel
Omowunmi Rabiu
Johnny Mattired @johnny.mattired__
Lukman Sarumi @sir_rumz
Femi Oluwayemi @femioluwayemi

Check out all the looks @mazelle.studio and here.

 

