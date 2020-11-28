Adut Akech wears Kenneth Ize & Duro Olowu in New Vogue Editorial

Adut Akech is back at it again! The supermodel is the star of Vogue Magazine’s latest editorial titled Family Values: An Ode to Aunties and Their Inimitable Sense of Style for its December 2020 issue wearing Kenneth Ize and Duro Olowu and other designers.

Nigerian-Jamaican photographer Nadine Ijewere is behind the shoot as well as Nigerian journalist Alexis Okewo who reflects on the role of aunties in her life and her own experience growing up in Alabama’s Nigerian community.

As expected, Adut looks stunning in the photos, she was styled by the talented Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and in the shot above, Adut is rocking Duro Olowu’s multi brocade dress with minimal makeup, blue boots, and a floral styled head-piece.

In the shot above, Adut is rocking a multi-coloured Aso-Oke suit set designed by Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize complemented with a gorgeous all back hairdo done by Shiori Takahashi with minimal makeup that suits the entire aesthetic of the shot.

She took to her Instagram to appreciate the team

New @voguemagazine AUNTIES story for December 2020 Issue 😍 Shot by @nadineijewere

Styled by @gabriellak_j

Makeup by @ammydrammeh

Hair by @shioritakahashi

Nails by @amaquashie

Dream team thank you 🖤💥

