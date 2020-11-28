Connect with us

Adut Akech wears Kenneth Ize & Duro Olowu in New Vogue Editorial

Adut Akech wears Kenneth Ize & Duro Olowu in New Vogue Editorial

Adut Akech is back at it again! The supermodel is the star of Vogue Magazine’s latest editorial titled Family Values: An Ode to Aunties and Their Inimitable Sense of Style for its December 2020 issue wearing Kenneth Ize and Duro Olowu and other designers.

Nigerian-Jamaican photographer Nadine Ijewere is behind the shoot as well as Nigerian journalist Alexis Okewo who reflects on the role of aunties in her life and her own experience growing up in Alabama’s Nigerian community.

Read the full editorial on www.vogue.com

@duroolowu

As expected, Adut looks stunning in the photos, she was styled by the talented Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and in the shot above, Adut is rocking Duro Olowu’s multi brocade dress with minimal makeup, blue boots, and a floral styled head-piece.

@kennethize

In the shot above, Adut is rocking a multi-coloured Aso-Oke suit set designed by Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize complemented with a gorgeous all back hairdo done by Shiori Takahashi with minimal makeup that suits the entire aesthetic of the shot.

She took to her Instagram to appreciate the team

New @voguemagazine AUNTIES story for December 2020 Issue 😍

Shot by @nadineijewere
Styled by @gabriellak_j
Makeup by @ammydrammeh
Hair by @shioritakahashi
Nails by @amaquashie
Dream team thank you 🖤💥

