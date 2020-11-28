Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 362

Dodos Uvieghara is a Chic Birthday Girl!

We can't get over Keke Palmer's Stunning Braids on Mood Magazine's New Cover

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Nengi Hampson, Idia Aisien, Eku Edewor & More

This Yvonne Victoria Inspired Soft Glam Makeup Look Is Low-Key Perfect for Every Situation

This South African Beauty Enthusiast’s Morning Routine Is Way Simpler Than You’d Expect

Learn new tips from Pharrell Williams' Morning Skincare Routine

Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs

WATCH: Perfect Your Lace Frontal Game With This Super Simple Bregha Tutorial!

Meet the 34 Finalists Competing in the 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant

AsoEbi Bella

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@ceec_official Dress: @3ambyalex
Hair: @vannitudeshair
Makeup: @diamond_autograph
Photography : @geeteeshotit

@tobibakre
Photography: @iam_milare
Agbada @liskofficial
Shoes @mezzileroy
Creative And Art Direction @nellymesik
Styled by @rhodaebun

Belle @ms_ogunb
Gele @gbengagele
Makeup @divadivineatelier

Bella: @cattysglam_mua
Dress: @emaginebybukola

@irene_amara1
Stylist @irene_amara1
Dress @beevee_emporium
Makeup @orhue__beauty
Photography: @osagu.photography

Dress @rm.couture_
Mua @karina__cosmetics

@bankywellington Outfit: @deco_d29
Photography: @theoladayo

 

Dress: @zemphanie

Bella: @teekay.a Dress: @michlagos

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Accessories: @wowaccessorries
Gele @adufegele

@rechaelokonkwo
Outfit @didissignature_ltd

Fabric & outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Styling @medlinboss
Makeup @bibyonce
Photography @felixcrown
Hairstyling @dvreloaded

@bellobusayo
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hair @beedaisyhair
Hair stylist @dharmsung
Photographer @officialphotofreak

Bella: @giftedonye
Outfit @vronsdesigns

Dress: @alozfabtory

Photo @officialphotofreak

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Stylist @styledbyseun
Makeup @cattysglam_mua

@jemimah_adejoh mua @gifted_glam
Dress @la_luba_09

Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Hairstyling @dvreloaded
Photography @officialphotofreak

Bella: @moballertobi
Tailored @raimentrepublic_
Makeup @lushmaquillage
Hairband @raimentrepublic_

Agbada: @deco_29

Photography: @tosinjoshweddings

Bride @_kemii
Groom @okeymty
Photography @photokulture
Make up @josey_ivy
Bride’s outfit @jane.Uati
Groom’s outfit @atafo.official
bride’s crown @matopeda_studios

Bella: @berbiedoll

Ankara fit: @lw_couture

Dress: @grass_fields

Kids!

@angelbenjen__ and her minis

 

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

