AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 362

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@ceec_official Dress: @3ambyalex Hair: @vannitudeshair Makeup: @diamond_autograph Photography : @geeteeshotit
@tobibakre Photography: @iam_milare Agbada @liskofficial Shoes @mezzileroy Creative And Art Direction @nellymesik Styled by @rhodaebun
Belle @ms_ogunb Gele @gbengagele Makeup @divadivineatelier
Bella: @cattysglam_mua Dress: @emaginebybukola
@irene_amara1 Stylist @irene_amara1 Dress @beevee_emporium Makeup @orhue__beauty Photography: @osagu.photography
Dress @rm.couture_ Mua @karina__cosmetics
@bankywellington Outfit: @deco_d29 Photography: @theoladayo
Dress: @zemphanie
Bella: @teekay.a Dress: @michlagos
Dress @chic_byveekeejames Photography @officialphotofreak Accessories: @wowaccessorries Gele @adufegele
@rechaelokonkwo Outfit @didissignature_ltd
Fabric & outfit @xtrabrideslagos Styling @medlinboss Makeup @bibyonce Photography @felixcrown Hairstyling @dvreloaded
@bellobusayo Dress @sarabellcoutureng Makeup @ariyike_mua Hair @beedaisyhair Hair stylist @dharmsung Photographer @officialphotofreak
Bella: @giftedonye Outfit @vronsdesigns
Dress: @alozfabtory
Photo @officialphotofreak
Dress @chic_byveekeejames Photography @officialphotofreak Stylist @styledbyseun Makeup @cattysglam_mua
@jemimah_adejoh mua @gifted_glam Dress @la_luba_09
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos Hairstyling @dvreloaded Photography @officialphotofreak
Bella: @moballertobi Tailored @raimentrepublic_ Makeup @lushmaquillage Hairband @raimentrepublic_
Agbada: @deco_29
Photography: @tosinjoshweddings
Bride @_kemii Groom @okeymty Photography @photokulture Make up @josey_ivy Bride’s outfit @jane.Uati Groom’s outfit @atafo.official bride’s crown @matopeda_studios
Bella: @berbiedoll
Ankara fit: @lw_couture
Dress: @grass_fields
Kids!
@angelbenjen__ and her minis