Here’s Everything You Missed This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi there BellaNaijarians!

It’s another splendid Saturday, which means thousands of people in different locations are staring right at the love of their life and saying “Yes” to forever.

Are you a sucker for all things love and weddings just like us at bellanaijaweddings.com? Then let’s take you through all our charming features this week. From love stories to pre-wedding photos, bridal inspirations, and weddings, there’s a lot to catch up on!

Grab your “Aww” basket, and keep scrolling for all the sweetness. Click on the title links for more of each story.

It was Love on the First Date for Patience & Joseph!

Ivy & Nero’s Love Story Went From Instagram to Facebook & Now Forever!

Love + Medicine = Gifty & Emmanuel’s Pre-wedding Shoot & Love Story

Started from Facebook & Now He has Put a Ring on It

We’ve Got the Bridal Beauty Look for You!

Make A Bold Statement With This Eccentric Bridal Beauty Look!

Every Outfit in Buifabrics’ Lookbook is a Mix of Luxury, Vintage & Elegance

Looking for a Chic & Daring Dress? This Muse By Berta Bridal Collection is For You

Complete Your #BNWeddingFlow Slay with These Headpieces by Velma Accessories

You’d Get That Hollywood Princess Feel in This Beauty Look

Loving This Bridal Beauty Look for A Classic Bride!

8 Money Things To Know & Practice Before You Meet The One

This Alluring Traditional Bridal Beauty Look Is Everything!

 

