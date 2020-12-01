We Love all The Vibes From Brunella Oscar & Williams Uchemba’s Beautiful Wedding’

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams did really win an Oscar because Brunella was all shades of flawless and beautiful on this day. Simple, chic and regal are few words that describe her style on their big days. The groom also wasn’t left out as he brought out his style game in every way possible.

They kicked off the ceremony with the traditional wedding which took place at the bride’s residence in Anambra. For the white wedding, the couple and their loved ones headed to the beautiful city of Lagos to celebrate.

Nothing beats getting married to the love of your life in grand style, and we can attest that Brunella and Williams went all out in achieving that. Enjoy every bit of the #WilliamsGotTheOscar white and traditional wedding in photos.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, happiness and bliss.

Traditional Wedding

Second look…

