Weddings
We Love all The Vibes From Brunella Oscar & Williams Uchemba’s Beautiful Wedding’
Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams did really win an Oscar because Brunella was all shades of flawless and beautiful on this day. Simple, chic and regal are few words that describe her style on their big days. The groom also wasn’t left out as he brought out his style game in every way possible.
They kicked off the ceremony with the traditional wedding which took place at the bride’s residence in Anambra. For the white wedding, the couple and their loved ones headed to the beautiful city of Lagos to celebrate.
Nothing beats getting married to the love of your life in grand style, and we can attest that Brunella and Williams went all out in achieving that. Enjoy every bit of the #WilliamsGotTheOscar white and traditional wedding in photos.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, happiness and bliss.
Traditional Wedding
Second look…
Credits
Bride: @brunella_oscar
Groom: @williamsuchemba
Planner: @shamol_experience
Dj and Drummer: @official_djalonso @ten10_drummerboi
Decor: @officialdonnydave_eventplus
Cake: @cakesbyperiwinkles
Makeup: @sweettamara_
Hairstylist: @liisignature
Photography: @officialbigdealweddings
Gele: @og_cignatures
Bride’s Outfit: @toginafashion
Groom’s Outfit: @nwabueze_clothings
Agbada: @seyivodi
Beads, Handfan anhorsetailil: @nenejewellryandcraft
Cake: @cakesbyperiwinkles
Food: @koksy_foods
Small chops: @canif_cocktailsandtreat
Rentals: @ornament_events
White
Planner: @tessallurevents
Photography: @felixcrown @thedetailscompanyng
Monogram: @karibaonline
Place cards: @kellas_world
Dress: @aprilbykunbi
Reception dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Hairstylist : @tobbiestouch
Bouquet: @lovebugflorist
Bridesmaids robes: @gcwab_robes
Bridesmaids makeup: @vins_signature
Makeup : @y_glam
Cake: @heladodelicia
Venue styling: @524events
Videography: @wealthmediahouse
Dj: @djsbee
Band: @isegunjohnson
Mc: @ikosakioduwa |@forevercfr | @pencilcomedian
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
Ambience Lighting: @sydeninteractive
After Party Lighting: @sydeninteractive
DJ Booth & Grand Entrance Screens: @sydenscreens
Security : @2516security
Canapes : @cuisine_fantastique
Caterers: @saucesfactory | @beyondtastee_catering | @_foodielounge | @ofadaboy
Small Chops ; @soulfoodavenue | @relishtaste
Drivers food: @batito_foods
Desserts : @sweetcravingsdesserts
Gelato : @thedessertstudio
Grills : @thepepperbistro | @gidigrilzng
Afterparty grubs : @cuisine_fantastique
Drinks : @aplusdrinks
Mocktails: @mandiescocktails @aplusdrinks
Venue: @themonarcheventcentre