This New AMA Lagos Collection is a One-Stop Shop for the Corporate Man

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Bespoke menswear brand AMA Lagos has unveiled its new collection themed the Corporate man.

This collection looks into the lifestyle of a corporate working man, with the aim of resolving his personal styling in the corporate scenes and world. This look book is the perfect combination of a variety of designs to enable diversity in modes of dressing while carrying out collective economic and social duties.

Corporate man collection looks to create a consciousness of fashion choices, change the narrative around ethnic clothing for work while making more workwear options available. The overall vision of this collection is to encourage a risk-taking, stylish, and functional wardrobe for the corporate man.

The collection offers suits in two and three-piece options, kaftans and agbada adorned in phoenix and sharaba embroidery and styled in Awolowo and tandara caps.

See the full collection below

See the full collection below

 

 

Credits

Brand:@ama_lagos

Shoes:@overallspremiumbrandslagos

Bags:@detailafrica

Styling:@oseyiadams

Creative Director/Model:@afolabi_adekoya

Photography:@mr_babarinde

 

BellaNaija Style

