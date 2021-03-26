This New Campaign by AMA Lagos x RENONI is a Must See!

Introducing the “Let Love Lead” campaign, a collaboration by premium fashion brand AMA Lagos and womenswear brand RENONI, inspired by a fairytale Lagos love story.

The collection features a series of vibrant prints, neutral tones, and exquisitely embellished pieces. See the full collection below.

Credits

Photography: @tosin.akinyemiju

Models: @chichilz @preciousokoye

Makeup: @rayo.mua

Styling: @ama_lagos @renoni.official