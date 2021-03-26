Style
This New Campaign by AMA Lagos x RENONI is a Must See!
Introducing the “Let Love Lead” campaign, a collaboration by premium fashion brand AMA Lagos and womenswear brand RENONI, inspired by a fairytale Lagos love story.
The collection features a series of vibrant prints, neutral tones, and exquisitely embellished pieces. See the full collection below.
Credits
Photography: @tosin.akinyemiju
Models: @chichilz @preciousokoye
Makeup: @rayo.mua
Styling: @ama_lagos @renoni.official