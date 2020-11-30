Mazelle Studio Launches Its Debut Bridal Collection of 6 Traditional Yet Whimsical Looks

Mazelle Studios has expanded its universe with its flagship bridal collection named ‘Elewa Asiko’

According to a statement from the brand:

MAZELLE FLAGS “ELEWA ASIKO” FOR BRIDAL 20/21

Right after a cool capsule collaboration with Not Just Another Store London , Fast rising brand MAZELLE has flagged “ELEWA ASIKO” As a part of its Bridal Narrative for 20/21.

“In with the Old ,In with the New, We wanted a fresh direction into dressing today’s women for their big day without necessarily taking from its essence” says Mariam Afolabi , Mazelle’s Creative Director who further describes her debut bridal narrative as a collection of Rich old Traditions blended with a contemporary technique of translation using design and texture to create its own version of today’s woman .