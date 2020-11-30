Style
Mazelle Studio Launches Its Debut Bridal Collection of 6 Traditional Yet Whimsical Looks
Mazelle Studios has expanded its universe with its flagship bridal collection named ‘Elewa Asiko’
According to a statement from the brand:
MAZELLE FLAGS “ELEWA ASIKO” FOR BRIDAL 20/21
Right after a cool capsule collaboration with Not Just Another Store London , Fast rising brand MAZELLE has flagged “ELEWA ASIKO” As a part of its Bridal Narrative for 20/21.
“In with the Old ,In with the New, We wanted a fresh direction into dressing today’s women for their big day without necessarily taking from its essence” says Mariam Afolabi , Mazelle’s Creative Director who further describes her debut bridal narrative as a collection of Rich old Traditions blended with a contemporary technique of translation using design and texture to create its own version of today’s woman .
Credits
Brand @mazelle.studio @mazelle.bespokeandbridal by @mizieee
Photographer @bolajiodukoya
Styling and Creative Direction @theStyleInfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Make up and Head Gear Artist:@casskoncept1
Hair by @thebeautyboxlagos
Models: @tonbaraikidi of @Jabarimodels
Funke Williams @funke_williams
Grace Thompson from @bethmodelafrica
Ebube from @bethmodelafrica