Mazelle Studio Launches Its Debut Bridal Collection of 6 Traditional Yet Whimsical Looks

Mazelle Studio Launches Its Debut Bridal Collection of 6 Traditional Yet Whimsical Looks

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mazelle Studios has expanded its universe with its flagship bridal collection named ‘Elewa Asiko’

According to a statement from the brand:

MAZELLE FLAGS “ELEWA ASIKO” FOR BRIDAL 20/21

Right after a cool capsule collaboration with Not Just Another Store London , Fast rising brand MAZELLE has flagged “ELEWA ASIKO” As a part of its Bridal Narrative for 20/21.

“In with the Old ,In with the New, We wanted a fresh direction into dressing today’s women for their big day without necessarily taking from its essence” says Mariam Afolabi , Mazelle’s Creative Director who further describes her debut bridal narrative as a collection of Rich old Traditions blended with a contemporary technique of translation using design and texture to create its own version of today’s woman .

 

 

Credits

Credits

Brand @mazelle.studio @mazelle.bespokeandbridal by @mizieee

Photographer @bolajiodukoya

Styling and Creative Direction @theStyleInfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios

Make up and Head Gear Artist:@casskoncept1

Hair by @thebeautyboxlagos

Models: @tonbaraikidi of @Jabarimodels

Funke Williams  @funke_williams
Grace Thompson  from @bethmodelafrica
Ebube  from @bethmodelafrica

 

