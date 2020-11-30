Sparkles, Silk and Velvet! House of Kosagh Just Released a Super Fun Holiday Collection

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

House of Kosagh released it’s Holiday Edit, with looks that’ll work perfectly for the end of year festivities, even if they are a little different this year!

According to a statement from the brand:

For the Holiday , Womenswear label , House of Kosagh has stuck to its fashion guts , giving us a relatable and sustainable wardrobe must haves to approaching the busy Holiday Season and after .

The Holiday Range and it’s ideology to feel and perform, socializes it’s presence with a sense of place and purpose using colors, design , texture in clean cut simplicity but with details .

“Our vision for the Holiday was specific; Femininity, , Pleasure , Ease and Necessity,”

Credits

Design: @houseofkosagh
Styling and direction: @thestyleinfidel
Photographer : @waleshitta @waleshittastudios
Makeup artist : @beautybytejj
Hair stylist : @adefunkeee
Model : @oyebolayetunde
Location : @theblowfishgroup

