Sparkles, Silk and Velvet! House of Kosagh Just Released a Super Fun Holiday Collection
House of Kosagh released it’s Holiday Edit, with looks that’ll work perfectly for the end of year festivities, even if they are a little different this year!
According to a statement from the brand:
For the Holiday , Womenswear label , House of Kosagh has stuck to its fashion guts , giving us a relatable and sustainable wardrobe must haves to approaching the busy Holiday Season and after .
The Holiday Range and it’s ideology to feel and perform, socializes it’s presence with a sense of place and purpose using colors, design , texture in clean cut simplicity but with details .
“Our vision for the Holiday was specific; Femininity, , Pleasure , Ease and Necessity,”
Credits
Design: @houseofkosagh
Styling and direction: @thestyleinfidel
Photographer : @waleshitta @waleshittastudios
Makeup artist : @beautybytejj
Hair stylist : @adefunkeee
Model : @oyebolayetunde
Location : @theblowfishgroup