Sparkles, Silk and Velvet! House of Kosagh Just Released a Super Fun Holiday Collection

House of Kosagh released it’s Holiday Edit, with looks that’ll work perfectly for the end of year festivities, even if they are a little different this year!

According to a statement from the brand:

For the Holiday , Womenswear label , House of Kosagh has stuck to its fashion guts , giving us a relatable and sustainable wardrobe must haves to approaching the busy Holiday Season and after . The Holiday Range and it’s ideology to feel and perform, socializes it’s presence with a sense of place and purpose using colors, design , texture in clean cut simplicity but with details . “Our vision for the Holiday was specific; Femininity, , Pleasure , Ease and Necessity,”

Credits

Design: @houseofkosagh

Styling and direction: @thestyleinfidel

Photographer : @waleshitta @waleshittastudios

Makeup artist : @beautybytejj

Hair stylist : @adefunkeee

Model : @oyebolayetunde

Location : @theblowfishgroup

