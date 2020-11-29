Connect with us

This Shaffy Bello Helmed Collection Is Exactly What You Need to Brighten Up Your Day

Moda Operandi Launched A Curated Trunkshow in Collaboration With Lagos Fashion Week

Mazelle Studios Just Created A Capsule Collection In Collaboration With Not Just Another Store Ldn

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 362

This New AMA Lagos Collection is a One-Stop Shop for the Corporate Man

Dodos Uvieghara is a Chic Birthday Girl!

See How Style Stars Rocked Black this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 123

We can't get over Keke Palmer's Stunning Braids on Mood Magazine's New Cover

Francois Souchet ,Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Iona McCreath, Denola Grey, Zara Odu And More Join Omoyemi Akerele for the Fashion Business Series 2020

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Cee-C Nwadiora, Shudufhadzo Musida, Sharon Ooja & More

BellaNaija Style

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Constance Walter launched the Romantic Noire collection and the lookbook stars none other than Nolyywood fave Shaffy Bello!

The 23 piece Romantic Noire Collection focuses on the psychology of colour and we learn why the designer worked with the palette she did. For example with the use of black she states’Black is the colour of mystery and unknown, the colour of protection….it hides our weaknesses , insecurities and lack of confidence. It also means power and control, discipline, independence and strong will. ‘ and red signifies ‘ action, power, speed, clarity and confidence, curiosity, strength and great passion’ .

We think some of these looks are perfect for intimate Christmas gatherings ! Check out the full collection below:

Credits

Muse @mosunmola_zainab @iamshaffybello @iamconstancewalter
Hair @hairbyugo
Makeup @casskoncept1 @stylewith33w
Styled @thestyleinfidel
Photographed @emmanueloyeleke

