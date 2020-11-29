This Shaffy Bello Helmed Collection Is Exactly What You Need to Brighten Up Your Day

Constance Walter launched the Romantic Noire collection and the lookbook stars none other than Nolyywood fave Shaffy Bello!

The 23 piece Romantic Noire Collection focuses on the psychology of colour and we learn why the designer worked with the palette she did. For example with the use of black she states’Black is the colour of mystery and unknown, the colour of protection….it hides our weaknesses , insecurities and lack of confidence. It also means power and control, discipline, independence and strong will. ‘ and red signifies ‘ action, power, speed, clarity and confidence, curiosity, strength and great passion’ .

We think some of these looks are perfect for intimate Christmas gatherings ! Check out the full collection below:

Credits

Muse @mosunmola_zainab @iamshaffybello @iamconstancewalter

Hair @hairbyugo

Makeup @casskoncept1 @stylewith33w

Styled @thestyleinfidel

Photographed @emmanueloyeleke