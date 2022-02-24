BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It's the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

Karaoke Night

Karaoke at the bistro is always a vibe. Don’t miss this week’s edition.

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Oeuvre Bistro, 3rd floor, Ogudu Mall, Lagos

Business MasterClass ((Levveraging Social Media For Business Growth)

Three prominent industry professionals, Blessing Okebe, Favour Onwuka, and Adaugo Nwankpa, will be teaching on how to leverage social media for business growth, happening this Friday and Saturday.

Date: Friday, February 25 – Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: The V.I Hub, 15 Magaret Avenue, beside Enitona Hotel, Aba.

Backpacker Lagos Core Camping

The awareness that nature brings is so profound that the emotions we feel when we try to contemplate it are too deep and mysterious to convey. Join Backpackers Lagos to explore this at Backpacker Lagos Core Camping. The fee is 6,000 Naira. Come out and take a moment to notice the beauty of the trees and nature. Take time off your busy schedule to glance at the starry night because nature is genius.

Date: Saturday, February 26 – Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Venue: Lufasi Nature Park, Majek 1st Gate, Km 41, Lekki-Epe Express Way, Lagos

RSVP: 07089264727 or HERE

Art & Town Tour 2022

You’re not only signing up to see the world’s largest showcasing of Nigerian Female Artists Humble Brag, but you will also be getting a guided tour by the exhibition curator, along with light refreshments and a complimentary notebook to take notes or sketch. The temporary exhibition houses 70 works by 40 female Nigerian artists. Saturday is the last day anyone can view the exhibition. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Venue: Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art,

RSVP: HERE

Sip.Paint.Her

Her Network will be celebrating her anniversary with an interactive experience curated by Breather.ng on Saturday. Join them for a guided zodiac-themed painting session.

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Vendease Lagos Games Night

Vendease Social Games Festival is back with its monthly games night, an evening-long fiesta bringing young professionals to enjoy games, have fun and network. So, if you’re looking to have fun, network, enjoy yummy meals and cocktails; then you shouldn’t miss this!

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Oliver Twist Restaurant & Social House, 5 Samuel Adedoyin Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Vendease Abuja Games Night

Vendease Social Games Festival is a day-long fiesta bringing young professionals to enjoy games, have fun and network.

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Papiee’s Bistro, 36 Lingu Cresent, Aminu Kano Cres, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Sip and Paint.NG

Sip and Paint.NG wants to take you on a tour and have an unforgettable experience that will help soothe your mind.

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The DEW Centre, 31b Adebayo Doherty Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09040000081

The Art Of Me

This is a fusion of art edutainment and psychoeducation where you get to learn about your personality and paint yourself.

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Venue: Riviera Suites, 20 Elsie Femi Pearce, off Adeola Odeku, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Fuse Nation Games Night

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: R28 lounge, 84 Queen street, Alagomeji yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

AfricaNXT 2022

Collaborating to build the world’s most impactful gathering centring on innovators across Africa & the Diaspora. AfricaNXT 2022 provides a platform keenly focused on the continent, serving a global community eager to connect to Africa from all verticals. Through diverse programming and immersive experiences, we curate a week of high-level conversations, one-of-a-kind moments and game-changing connections.

Date: Sunday, February 27 – Friday, March 4, 2022.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: Landmark Centre, Plot 2 & 3 Water Corporation Road, Lagos | Virtual.

RSVP: HERE

Plant Experience (Creating a Herb Garden)

If you treat your plants right, they will never leaf you. Get inspired on how to care for your plants and the environment in this plant experience session.

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The DEW Centre, 31b Adebayo Doherty Road, off Admiralty way, Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mainland Book Cafe Meetup (with Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah) – February 2022

Mainland Book Cafe is hosting a book reading and chat with Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah as they discuss her collection of stories, “The Sex Lives of African Women”. There will be a Q&A session where you can ask all your questions about her work and other projects in general. No face mask, no entry. You will be required to sanitize your hands regularly and maintain social distancing at all times.

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Workstation, 3rd Floor, Maryland Mall, 360 Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mainland Sundays

It’s finally here! Join Lagos on a Budget as they take the fun bus to Yaba next Sunday

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Venue: Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Create Your Own Scented Candle

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Buffet & Karaoke Hangout

Eat and sing your hearts out at the Buffet & Karaoke hangout this weekend. Enjoy a 3-course meal, unlimited champagne and Chapman, karaoke, relax and have fun.

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or call/WhatsApp 08138354390

Paint & Sip with O.

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: R28 lounge, 84 Queen street, Alagomeji yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Art of Pottery

At Breather, everyone is an artist. Come explore your creativity this weekend.

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Blockparty With Love

Celebrating the season of love.